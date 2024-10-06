NJ MED Releases Third Quarter Global Education Rankings for 2024-2025
NJ MED's mission is to help prepare nations future workforce development.
New York, NY, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development), an American NGO with Special Consultative Status at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), has unveiled its 2024-2025 Global Education Rankings, identifying the top 20 countries making strides toward developing a future-ready workforce. The rankings evaluate national education systems based on indicators such as student enrollment rates from early childhood through college, and student performance in reading and math.
The latest rankings see the Netherlands ascend to the top spot due to improved high school and college graduation rates, followed by South Korea, Finland, Belgium, and Japan completing the top five. Slovenia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Ireland round out the top ten. The final ten positions are held by Denmark, China, Hong Kong, Spain, Germany, Lithuania, France, Portugal, Israel, and Poland, respectively.
Albert Mitchell, CEO and Founder of NJ MED, emphasized the significance of these rankings in highlighting global education trends. “Countries are stepping up their efforts to prepare children for success through increased early childhood enrollment,” said Mitchell. “We hope they will also focus on equipping children aged 6 to 14 with digital competencies through initiatives such as STEM education.”
He further pointed out that, according to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, an estimated nine out of ten jobs will require digital skills by 2030. “It is our mission to support nations in preparing their young people for this digital future. We hope our ranking system and project serve as a valuable tool for countries to measure progress and identify areas for improvement,” Mitchell added.
To explore the full rankings and learn more about NJ MED’s mission, please visit -https://worldtop20.org/worldbesteducationsystem/
About NJ MED:
New Jersey Minority Educational Development (NJ MED) is a U.S.-based non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing global education. With Special Consultative Status at the United Nations ECOSOC, NJ MED works to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
Contact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
