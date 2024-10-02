Outstanding Self Storage Property in Claremont, NC, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hal H. Tanner, III of Midcoast Properties, Inc. represented the seller in the sale of Claremont Self Storage in Claremont, NC. Hal is a leading self-storage broker for the firm, representing both buyers and sellers in the Southeast.
This facility, located at 2991 Centennial Blvd. in Claremont, NC, is comprised of 822 standard drive-up and climate-controlled units with 100,600 +/- RSF plus 39 outdoor boat and RV parking spaces. Amenities include an office with retail supplies, website/online bill pay, fencing and gated access, recorded video surveillance, ample lighting and wide drive aisles.
Claremont is part of the greater Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton Metropolitan Statistical Area and is located in the rolling foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. It is approximately 10 miles east of Hickory, NC, 40 miles northwest of Charlotte, NC, 55 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC, and 85 miles east of Asheville, NC.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value. For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Hal H. Tanner, III
(919) 922-5757
Hal@MidcoastProperties.com
