Studio Enterprise Celebrates 125 Years of South University’s Legacy and Partnership Stability Amidst Transition
Savannah, GA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of its 125th anniversary, South University proudly reflects on its journey from its founding in 1899 to its transformation into an independent institution, made possible through the critical support of Studio Enterprise. Together, these two entities have navigated ownership changes, financial turmoil, and a pandemic, ensuring the university’s stability and continuity for the next generation.
Originally founded as Draughon's Practical Business College in Savannah, South University has grown into a comprehensive institution offering a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs across eleven campuses and online. Its history is marked by a commitment to professional, intellectual, and social development. The university’s resilience was tested through multiple ownership changes, from Education Management Corporation (EDMC) to Dream Center Education Holdings (DCEH), and more recently, to the Education Principle Foundation (EPF) in 2019.
Studio Enterprise: A Steadfast Partner Through Transition
Studio Enterprise, led by CEO Bryan Newman, played a pivotal role in South University’s recovery and success during these turbulent times. Beginning in 2019, Studio Enterprise provided a variety of administrative services, including marketing, IT, compliance, legal, and real estate support. These services were essential to South University’s ability to focus on its core mission of delivering high-quality education, while Studio Enterprise handled the operational challenges.
“By delivering administrative and professional services, Studio Enterprise has helped South University remain true to its academic mission without being bogged down by operational hurdles,” Newman stated. “This partnership has allowed the university to thrive, ensuring the long-term success of its students, faculty, and staff.”
In 2023, South University achieved a significant milestone: a return to independent status. After unanimous votes from both the South University Board of Trustees and the EPF board, the institution separated from EPF, regaining its autonomy. Despite this transition, Studio Enterprise’s continued support remains integral to the university’s operational efficiency.
South University Chancellor, Steven Yoho, emphasized the critical role Studio Enterprise has played. “Our relationship with Studio Enterprise has been instrumental in returning South University into a well-run, independent institution of higher learning. Their expertise in education management has been invaluable.”
Looking Ahead: Innovation and Stability in Higher Education
As South University celebrates 125 years of academic excellence, its partnership with Studio Enterprise underscores a modern approach to education management. The collaboration exemplifies how external partners can enable universities to focus on educational outcomes while ensuring operational efficiency.
Looking to the future, South University and Studio Enterprise remain committed to fostering academic excellence and innovation. Together, they aim to continue their shared legacy of transforming lives through education.
For more information, visit Studio Enterprise website or contact:
Media Contact:
Brad Miller
CMO, Studio Enterprise
brad@studioenterprise.com
About Studio Enterprise:
Studio Enterprise is a leader in education management, offering services that range from marketing and technology to legal and operational support. With over 100 years of C-Level industry expertise, Studio Enterprise partners with institutions to enhance their operational capabilities and ensure their long-term success.
About South University:
Founded in 1899, South University is a student-centered institution that offers a wide array of undergraduate and graduate programs across multiple campuses and online. Its mission is to foster professional readiness and social responsibility, preparing students to succeed in their careers and communities.
