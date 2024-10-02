Primary Care Physician Dr. Archna Sinha Joins New York Health
Ridge, NY, October 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Internal Medicine physician Archna Sinha, MD. Dr. Sinha will see patients at 300 Old Country Road, Riverhead, NY 11901.
“Over the past 12 years, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing Dr. Sinha’s remarkable care, compassion, and clinical expertise. We are proud to welcome her as a valuable addition to the NY Health family,” said Dr. Chris Ng, Chief Medical Medical Officer and Executive Director of NY Health.
Since relocating to Long Island 12 years ago, Dr. Sinha has dedicated her time to medical practice, continually advancing her knowledge and expertise. This commitment has also allowed her to become an integral part of the Long Island community.
“I eagerly look forward to working and becoming a part of a compassionate and skilled team at New York Health, which can become a platform for me to use my skills to become a better clinician and overall an asset to the community,” said Dr. Sinha.
Dr. Sinha received her M.D. from Universitatea de Medicina si Farmacie Victor Babes in Romania before completing her residency training at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center. She speaks fluent English, Hindi, and Romanian.
To schedule an appointment, please call 631-758-7003.
