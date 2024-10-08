Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit – Tickets on Sale Now at TicketEventSales.com
Billy Joel is set to perform at Ford Field in Detroit as part of his 2025 tour, bringing his legendary hits to the iconic venue. TicketEventSales announces a wide selection of tickets available now to the general public.
Detroit, MI, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit, March 29, 2025.
Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to perform live at Ford Field as a part of his 2025 tour.
Ford Field, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities will provide the perfect backdrop for this event. As one of Detroit’s premier venues, it has hosted numerous performances, and now it’s set to welcome Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks.
Tickets for the Detroit show are now available to the general public via Ticketeventsales.com
This will be the first Ford Field concert for Billy Joel, who's had other stops in the Detroit area such as Pine Knob Music Theatre (DTE), The Palace & Joe Louis Arena.
Billy Joel 2025 Tour Dates
09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
10/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome
10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
11/23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
12/31 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
01/17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
02/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium
