Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit – Tickets on Sale Now at TicketEventSales.com

Detroit, MI, October 08, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit, March 29, 2025.Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to perform live at Ford Field as a part of his 2025 tour.Ford Field, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities will provide the perfect backdrop for this event. As one of Detroit’s premier venues, it has hosted numerous performances, and now it’s set to welcome Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks.Tickets for the Detroit show are now available to the general public via Ticketeventsales.comThis will be the first Ford Field concert for Billy Joel, who's had other stops in the Detroit area such as Pine Knob Music Theatre (DTE), The Palace & Joe Louis Arena.Billy Joel 2025 Tour Dates09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium10/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium11/23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live12/31 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena01/17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live02/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium02/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium