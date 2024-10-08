Press Releases>Arts & Entertainment>Events & Concerts>Ticket Event Sales>

Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit – Tickets on Sale Now at TicketEventSales.com

Billy Joel is set to perform at Ford Field in Detroit as part of his 2025 tour, bringing his legendary hits to the iconic venue. TicketEventSales announces a wide selection of tickets available now to the general public.

Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit – Tickets on Sale Now at TicketEventSales.com
Detroit, MI, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Billy Joel to Perform Live at Ford Field in Detroit, March 29, 2025.

Legendary musician Billy Joel is set to perform live at Ford Field as a part of his 2025 tour.

Ford Field, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities will provide the perfect backdrop for this event. As one of Detroit’s premier venues, it has hosted numerous performances, and now it’s set to welcome Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks.

Tickets for the Detroit show are now available to the general public via Ticketeventsales.com

This will be the first Ford Field concert for Billy Joel, who's had other stops in the Detroit area such as Pine Knob Music Theatre (DTE), The Palace & Joe Louis Arena.

Billy Joel 2025 Tour Dates

09/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

10/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Intuit Dome

10/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

11/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

11/23 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

12/31 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

01/17 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

02/22 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

04/11 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

05/10 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

www.ticketeventsales.com/
Contact
Ticket Event Sales
Wesley Arms
519-973-3228
https://www.ticketeventsales.com/
ContactContact
Categories