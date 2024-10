Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc. Introduces the "Izzatov" Facial Rejuvenation Massage Technique - A New Non-Invasive Approach to Skin Rejuvenation Developed by Aybek Izzatov

Deerfield, IL, October 04, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc. to announce the introduction of the "Izzatov" facial massage technique, a non-invasive method created by Aybek Izzatov to enhance facial skin rejuvenation. This method targets the deeper layers of facial tissue, focusing on restoring volume to the aponeurosis and periosteum, helping reduce the signs of aging without the need for surgical procedures or injectables.The "Izzatov" technique emphasizes using targeted pressure on key areas of the face to stimulate the bones and underlying tissues, which can diminish in volume as part of the natural aging process. This method is divided into three stages of pressure - deep, moderate, and light - to stimulate blood flow, improve tissue health, and restore skin firmness and elasticity.Aybek Izzatov's StatementAybek Izzatov, creator of the technique and founder of Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc., shares, "After experiencing rapid aging in my late 40s, I developed this technique to naturally rejuvenate my skin. I believe this method provides an effective alternative to more invasive treatments by focusing on restoring the deeper structures of the face, helping people maintain a more youthful appearance."About Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc.Tyan Anmo Corporation Inc. specializes in wellness and natural rejuvenation techniques, offering innovative solutions to enhance skin health and appearance. The introduction of the "Izzatov" technique aligns with the company's mission to provide non-invasive and effective methods for improving skin vitality and addressing the effects of aging.