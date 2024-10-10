Author Willie Katinowsky's New Audiobook, "Spiritual as F*ck," Presents Listeners with a Transformative and Relatable Beginner’s Guide to New Age Spirituality

Recent audiobook release “Spiritual as F*ck” from Audiobook Network author Willie Katinowsky is both a memoir and a guide to new age spirituality that combines humor and honesty to invite listeners from all walks of life to explore the power of faith, challenging them to rethink their beliefs and trust in the universe.