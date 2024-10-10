Author Willie Katinowsky's New Audiobook, "Spiritual as F*ck," Presents Listeners with a Transformative and Relatable Beginner’s Guide to New Age Spirituality
Recent audiobook release “Spiritual as F*ck” from Audiobook Network author Willie Katinowsky is both a memoir and a guide to new age spirituality that combines humor and honesty to invite listeners from all walks of life to explore the power of faith, challenging them to rethink their beliefs and trust in the universe.
Mohnton, PA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Willie Katinowsky has completed his new audiobook, “Spiritual as F*ck”: a unique blend of memoir and personal development designed to dismantle the barriers to spirituality, making it accessible and relatable for those who might otherwise dismiss it.
Reflecting on his own spiritual awakening in 2018, Katinowsky began his journey by diving into every spiritual book he could find. While he appreciated the insights these texts provided, he quickly noticed there were few spiritual books that resonated with the casual, down-to-earth language of everyday conversations. This realization sparked the creation of “Spiritual as F*ck,” a guide that speaks directly to those who have felt alienated by conventional spirituality.
“‘Spiritual as F*ck’ is a journey of self-discovery written with cunning intellect and delightful sarcasm,” writes Katinowsky. “As someone who guarded themselves from faith under the guise of being 'realistic,' I believe this book will help even the biggest skeptics re-evaluate whether the doubts they cling to are really serving them. Allow Spiritual as F*ck to inspire you on an entertaining journey to trust in the universe and to discover the power of faith, belief, and the law of attraction.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Willie Katinowsky’s new audiobook presents a refreshing take on spiritual concepts in an approachable and relatable way that will resonate easily with all sorts of listeners. Whether a novice to spirituality or revisiting it after a long absence, this audiobook invites listeners to explore their beliefs and embrace the possibilities that lie ahead.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Spiritual as F*ck” by Willie Katinowsky through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
