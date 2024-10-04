Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance
Memphis, TN, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No Hidden Fees. This offer includes one month of storage, tenant insurance, a lock, and no administrative fees.
This special promotion is available to anyone in need of storage as a result of Hurricane Helene. No proof of impact is required to take advantage of this offer, making it accessible to all.
The offer is valid through October 7th, and exclusions apply based on availability. Residents seeking more information about rental availability and the discount should contact their nearest participating facility, which are listed alphabetically by city.
For further details, please reach out to the nearest Absolute Storage Management location.
Participating Facilities
Boxville Storage
Athens, GA
BoxvilleStorage.com
Crawford Storage
Crawford, GA
storagecrawford.com
Arnoldsville Storage
Crawford, GA
ArnoldsvilleStorage.com
Watkinsville Storage
Watkinsville, GA
watkinsvillestorage.net
Silo Self Storage
Monroe, GA
siloselfstorage.com
Chase St Self Storage
Athens, GA
ugastorage.com
Walton Security Storage
Monroe, GA
waltonsecuritystorage.com
Commerce Storage
Commerce, GA
CommerceStorageGA.com
Covington Stor It
Covington, GA
covingtonstorit.com
Budget of Covington Storage
Covington, GA
budgetcovington.com
All Season Storage
Morristown, TN
allseasonstoragemorristown.com
All Season Storage
Kingsport, TN
allseasonstoragekingsport.com
Princeton Self Storage
Johnson City, TN
princetonselfstorage.net
Pikeville Mini Storage
Pikeville, KY
pikevilleministorage.com
Pleasantdale Storage of Doraville
Doraville, GA
doravillestorage.com
McFarland Parkway Storage
Alpharetta, GA
mcfarlandpkwystorage.com
Star Storage
Cumming, GA
starstoragebuford.com
Star Storage
Cumming, GA
starstorage.com
Peachtree Parkway Self Storage
Cumming, GA
peachtreePkwy.com
Star Storage
Cumming, GA
starstoragecoalmt.com
Matt Highway Storage
Cumming, GA
MattHighwayStorage.com
Flakes Mill Storage
Decatur, GA
flakesmillstorage.com
Kennesaw Self Storage
Kennesaw, GA
kennesawstorage-ga.com
Milton Self Storage
Milton, GA
selfstoragemilton.com
Ellenwood's Best Storage
Ellenwood, GA
ellenwoodsbeststorage.com
Atlanta's Best Storage
Atlanta, GA
atlantasbeststorage.com
Hillcrest Storage
Mableton, GA
hillcreststorage.org
East Cherokee Storage
Woodstock, GA
eastcherokeess.com
Lithia Springs Self Storage
Lithia Springs, GA
lithiaspringsstorage.com
Premier Storage Hamilton Mill
Buford, GA
premierathamiltonmill.com
Woodruff Lakeside Storage
Midland, GA
WoodruffStorageLakeside.com
Woodruff Storage
Columbus, GA
storagewoodruff.com
All Season Storage
Mobile, AL
storageseasons.com
Lumpkin 400 Storage
Dahlonega, GA
lumpkin400selfstorage.com
Storage Box
Phenix City AL
storageboxphenixcity.com
All Season Storage
Mobile, AL
allseasonstoragewestmobile.com
Freeway Self Storage
Phenix City, AL
freewayselfstorage.com
Crestview Storage
Crestview, FL
Crestview-Storage.com
The Storage Inn
Lynn Haven, FL
TheStorageInn.com
Magnolia Self Storage
Sanford, FL
sanfordselfstorage.com
Flying Tiger Storage
Valdosta, GA
FlyingTigerStorage.com
The Storage Place
Niceville, FL
thestorageplacefl.com
Augusta's Best Storage
Augusta, GA
augustasbeststorage.com
Attic Nook
Augusta, GA
atticnook.com
AAA Self Storage
Augusta, GA
aaamilledgeville.com
AAA Dean's Bridge Storage
Augusta, GA
aaadeans.com
Absolute Storage of Aiken
Aiken, SC
absoluteaiken.com
Hub City
Spartanburg, SC
hubcitystorage.net
Pelham Road Storage
Greenville, SC
pelhamroadstorage.com
All About Storage
Monroe, NC
aaslynn.com
All About Storage
Concord, NC
aasconcord.com
Optimist Club Road Storage
Denver, NC
optimiststorage.com
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Tampa, FL. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
