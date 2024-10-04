Press Releases>Real Estate>Commercial Real Estate>Absolute Storage Management>

Self-Storage Facilities Offer One Month Free Helene Relief Assistance

Memphis, TN, October 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Properties managed by Absolute Storage Management and located in the path of Hurricane Helene are extending a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Helene. To support communities in impacted regions, properties managed by Absolute Storage Management are offering One Month Free Storage with No Hidden Fees. This offer includes one month of storage, tenant insurance, a lock, and no administrative fees.

This special promotion is available to anyone in need of storage as a result of Hurricane Helene. No proof of impact is required to take advantage of this offer, making it accessible to all.

The offer is valid through October 7th, and exclusions apply based on availability. Residents seeking more information about rental availability and the discount should contact their nearest participating facility, which are listed alphabetically by city.

For further details, please reach out to the nearest Absolute Storage Management location.

Participating Facilities

Boxville Storage
Athens, GA
BoxvilleStorage.com

Crawford Storage
Crawford, GA
storagecrawford.com

Arnoldsville Storage
Crawford, GA
ArnoldsvilleStorage.com

Watkinsville Storage
Watkinsville, GA
watkinsvillestorage.net

Silo Self Storage
Monroe, GA
siloselfstorage.com

Chase St Self Storage
Athens, GA
ugastorage.com

Walton Security Storage
Monroe, GA
waltonsecuritystorage.com

Commerce Storage
Commerce, GA
CommerceStorageGA.com

Covington Stor It
Covington, GA
covingtonstorit.com

Budget of Covington Storage
Covington, GA
budgetcovington.com

All Season Storage
Morristown, TN
allseasonstoragemorristown.com

All Season Storage
Kingsport, TN
allseasonstoragekingsport.com

Princeton Self Storage
Johnson City, TN
princetonselfstorage.net

Pikeville Mini Storage
Pikeville, KY
pikevilleministorage.com

Pleasantdale Storage of Doraville
Doraville, GA
doravillestorage.com

McFarland Parkway Storage
Alpharetta, GA
mcfarlandpkwystorage.com

Star Storage
Cumming, GA
starstoragebuford.com

Star Storage
Cumming, GA
starstorage.com

Peachtree Parkway Self Storage
Cumming, GA
peachtreePkwy.com

Star Storage
Cumming, GA
starstoragecoalmt.com

Matt Highway Storage
Cumming, GA
MattHighwayStorage.com

Flakes Mill Storage
Decatur, GA
flakesmillstorage.com

Kennesaw Self Storage
Kennesaw, GA
kennesawstorage-ga.com

Milton Self Storage
Milton, GA
selfstoragemilton.com

Ellenwood's Best Storage
Ellenwood, GA
ellenwoodsbeststorage.com

Atlanta's Best Storage
Atlanta, GA
atlantasbeststorage.com

Hillcrest Storage
Mableton, GA
hillcreststorage.org

East Cherokee Storage
Woodstock, GA
eastcherokeess.com

Lithia Springs Self Storage
Lithia Springs, GA
lithiaspringsstorage.com

Premier Storage Hamilton Mill
Buford, GA
premierathamiltonmill.com

Woodruff Lakeside Storage
Midland, GA
WoodruffStorageLakeside.com

Woodruff Storage
Columbus, GA
storagewoodruff.com

All Season Storage
Mobile, AL
storageseasons.com

Lumpkin 400 Storage
Dahlonega, GA
lumpkin400selfstorage.com

Storage Box
Phenix City AL
storageboxphenixcity.com

All Season Storage
Mobile, AL
allseasonstoragewestmobile.com

Freeway Self Storage
Phenix City, AL
freewayselfstorage.com

Crestview Storage
Crestview, FL
Crestview-Storage.com

The Storage Inn
Lynn Haven, FL
TheStorageInn.com

Magnolia Self Storage
Sanford, FL
sanfordselfstorage.com

Flying Tiger Storage
Valdosta, GA
FlyingTigerStorage.com

The Storage Place
Niceville, FL
thestorageplacefl.com

Augusta's Best Storage
Augusta, GA
augustasbeststorage.com

Attic Nook
Augusta, GA
atticnook.com

AAA Self Storage
Augusta, GA
aaamilledgeville.com

AAA Dean's Bridge Storage
Augusta, GA
aaadeans.com

Absolute Storage of Aiken
Aiken, SC
absoluteaiken.com

Hub City
Spartanburg, SC
hubcitystorage.net

Pelham Road Storage
Greenville, SC
pelhamroadstorage.com

All About Storage
Monroe, NC
aaslynn.com

All About Storage
Concord, NC
aasconcord.com

Optimist Club Road Storage
Denver, NC
optimiststorage.com

Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Tampa, FL. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.

For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
Contact
Absolute Storage Management
Jasmin Jones
901-737-7336
AboutASM.com
