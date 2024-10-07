Tearing Up the Track: Australia-Based Sprint Analytics & PARIS Tech Team Up to Offer Collaborative FP&A/Performance Management Solutions
Sydney, Australia, October 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- PARIS Technologies International, Inc., developer of a software suite for Collaborative FP&A and other performance management solutions, has launched a strategic partnership with Sprint Analytics, an emerging data consulting and analytics firm with business extending throughout Australia. With this partnership, PARIS expects to significantly expand its reach of expert solutions in a country where the firm has worked for over 25 years.
The two founders of Sprint Analytics bring a wealth of experience to the market. They have more than 40 years success in delivering high value data solutions, including 30 years delivering FP&A and other performance management solutions. Their broad experience includes regional management roles, delivering successful ERP implementations and program management. This experience is enhanced by Sprint Analytics’ highly regarded consulting team.
Sprint Analytics are promoting Olation® and PowerExcel as the cornerstone of their solution portfolio. Co-founder Kane Sherlock said, “We work with a number of technologies including traditional data warehouse and business intelligence tools, the Open Data Stack and other modern analytical tools to deliver solutions for our customers, but for financial reporting and budgeting and forecasting, the generalist products simply lack the features and ease of use of a specialist FP&A product. We evaluated a number of FP&A products and Olation® was a clear winner. It is highly customisable and feature-rich, and is used by both SMEs and some of the largest companies in the world. It is an established product but we are excited by the upcoming enhancements currently in development.”
Co-founder Geoff Gillian added, “Fully customisable FP&A products can take a long time and be expensive to implement, and pre-configured solutions generally lack the flexibility to meet functional requirements, but Olation® combines power, scalability, and incredible flexibility to delivery highly effective and performant solutions in reduced timeframes.”
Sprint Analytics will use PARIS’s platform across multiple sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, not for profit, and health care to offer enhanced financial and other data modelling, featuring real-time data access from Olation® for planning and reporting through PowerExcel.
"Users of other FP&A products may think that it is too difficult, time consuming and expensive to migrate to a better FP&A solution. Likewise, organisations mired in Excel for planning and spending too much time on month-end reporting, might also think an FP&A solution is unattainable. They should talk to us, because having a great product like Olation and PowerExcel delivered by an experienced team like ours can deliver an outstanding return on investment,” Gillian added.
“From PARIS’s standpoint," said Jack Guarneri, Director, Channel Management, “we could not be more fortunate than to be working with the Sprint Analytics team. They bring an enviable depth of experience in creating BI and Planning solutions, and we are honored that they have chosen our technology as the cornerstone of their firm’s business in Australia.”
“We look forward to creating many successful customers with Sprint, across all the industries they service,” Guarneri added.
“From our standpoint, working with PARIS aligns with our mission to deliver great analytics and planning solutions to our clients,” Kane noted.
To learn more about PARIS Technologies, please visit www.paristech.com.
To learn more about Sprint Analytics, please visit sprintanalytics.com.au.
About PARIS Technologies International, Inc.
PARIS Technologies International, Inc provides a collaborative platform of software tools that quickly and cost effectively increase insight and efficiency throughout the organization.
Visionary Intelligence. Finally, executives have the tools they need to run the business.™
For more information, contact:
Jessica Otero
PARIS Technologies International, Inc.
info@paristech.com
