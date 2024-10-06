Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival Returns for Its Fifth Season with Over 200 Films from Around the World
The Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival is back for 2024 with over 200 films, events, and panels online and in theaters October 14-20.
Brooklyn, NY, October 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Brooklyn SciFi Film Festival is celebrating its fifth season this year with a slate of more than 200 original and independent sci-fi and fantasy films from across the globe. This year’s festival, being held October 14 to 20, continues its "big tent" philosophy, celebrating all things sci-fi—from the eclectically weird to the sublimely classic.
Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn native and Festival co-founder and director Michael Brown, highlighted the festival’s spirit of inclusiveness:
“Our intention is to create a home for independent science fiction stories, that in the true spirit of Brooklyn, is inclusive, accessible, and creative. That's the ‘big tent’ philosophy. Show more—let fans choose what they watch— and grow a community of support and recognition.”
Special Highlights of the Fifth Season
This year’s festival will pay tribute to the Godzilla franchise and the birth of the Kaiju (giant monster) film genre, with the Godzilla Eras Tour. Featured events include a Japanese SciFi Night, showcasing six films from Tokyo's Jimbocho Movie Fest, at Stuart Cinema Cafe in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The festival will also host a Kaiju Monster Night on Thursday, October 17 at Spectacle Theater in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For online audiences, there will be a Kaiju Monster panel and a screening of the documentary, "The Dawn of Kaiju Eiga,” as well as an interactive Godzilla Eras Tour on the festival website and app where fans can learn the history of this honored franchise.
Other live events include a networking night for indie filmmakers and fans, and the Awards Night screening of short films at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Downtown Brooklyn, followed by an afterparty at the House of Wax bar. A major highlight and festival favorite will be the Best of Brooklyn SciFi short films screening at Stuart Cinema on Wednesday, October 16 featuring short films from NYC based filmmakers followed by a panel discussion.
New Interactive Experiences
In addition to live events, Brooklyn SciFi has expanded its online platform to bring the festival to a global audience. The festival’s Netflix-style streaming service allows attendees to watch films, up-vote their favorites, participate in online watch parties, and join special panels. Featured online screenings include T.I.M., with director Spencer Brown, and the Godzilla documentary, "The Dawn of Kaiju Eiga,” with director Jonathan Bellés.
The original curated series, "The Sixth Borough,” is also returning, featuring three outrageous sci-fi stories in each episode—described as “Black Mirror meets the Twilight Zone.”
Brown commented on the expanded features: “This will be our biggest year by far. We're adding programming right up until the morning of October 14, and we're likely to have a few more surprises during festival week. Our goal is to make this New York's premier Sci-Fi event—and we're getting closer every year.”
Event Information and Tickets
For more details on events, tickets, and streaming options, visit the official festival website at BrooklynSciFiFilmFest.com. Tickets are also available on Eventbrite.
Contact
Michael Brown
646-248-6652
brooklynscififilmfest.com
