Dr. Jose Galeas Joins NYCBS
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Jose Galeas, MD.
Ridge, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist and Medical Oncologist Jose Galeas, MD. Dr. Galeas will see patients at 1500 Route 112, Building 1, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 and 501 Hawkins Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779.
“We are happy to announce that Dr. Galeas will be joining our team of physicians,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Dr. Galeas shares our dedication to advancing patient care with a particular emphasis on cancer treatment and quality improvement. Welcome aboard, Dr. Galeas.”
Dr. Galeas's focus on improving both the delivery of care and patient outcomes will be central to his work at NYCBS. He believes the organization’s commitment to incorporating cutting-edge cancer treatments and maintaining strong patient relationships aligns perfectly with his own vision for quality cancer care.
“I am particularly excited about practicing at NYCBS because it allows me to continue making meaningful contributions in a dynamic, patient-centered environment. I look forward to participating in clinical trials, advancing personalized medicine, and continuing my efforts in quality improvement projects,” said Dr. Galeas.
Dr. Galeas earned his medical degree from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras Facultad de Ciencias Médicas and further honed his expertise during his residency and fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. Galeas is fluent in both English and Spanish.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Galeas, please call 631-751-3000.
“We are happy to announce that Dr. Galeas will be joining our team of physicians,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS. “Dr. Galeas shares our dedication to advancing patient care with a particular emphasis on cancer treatment and quality improvement. Welcome aboard, Dr. Galeas.”
Dr. Galeas's focus on improving both the delivery of care and patient outcomes will be central to his work at NYCBS. He believes the organization’s commitment to incorporating cutting-edge cancer treatments and maintaining strong patient relationships aligns perfectly with his own vision for quality cancer care.
“I am particularly excited about practicing at NYCBS because it allows me to continue making meaningful contributions in a dynamic, patient-centered environment. I look forward to participating in clinical trials, advancing personalized medicine, and continuing my efforts in quality improvement projects,” said Dr. Galeas.
Dr. Galeas earned his medical degree from Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Honduras Facultad de Ciencias Médicas and further honed his expertise during his residency and fellowship at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. Dr. Galeas is fluent in both English and Spanish.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Galeas, please call 631-751-3000.
Contact
New York Cancer & Blood SpecialistsContact
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
Categories