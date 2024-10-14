Universal Fibers Expands Partnership with Forbo Flooring Systems with the Introduction of the New Tessera Topology Collection Featuring Thrive Matter Yarn
London, United Kingdom, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Universal Fibers is excited to announce the launch of Forbo Flooring Systems' New Tessera Topology, the first collection in their Exolve+ series using Thrive matter yarn from Universal Fibers.
Thrive matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry, made from 100% solution-dyed nylon 6 with 90% recycled content - low embodied carbon footprint and recycled content is third-party verified by GreenCircle Certified. Our innovative yarn, paired with Forbo's lean production processes, results in carpet tiles with over 75% total recycled content and very low embodied carbon (less than 1.5kkg CO2 per square metre). The collection is manufactured in facilities using 100% renewable energy, including both electricity and biogas, reinforcing Forbo's commitment to reducing environmental impact.
Donna Hannaway, Head of Marketing UK and Ireland at Forbo Flooring Systems said: "As a manufacturer, sustainability is extremely important to us at Forbo. Our core values are Renewability, Transparency, and Circularity, and as such, we're always looking for ways to adapt and evolve our product portfolios in line with this, as well as to meet modern sustainability requirements. This means we are constantly developing new ways for architects and specifiers to incorporate environmentally friendly finishes into their projects, as with this new collection."
In addition to its environmental benefits, Tessera Topology offers sophisticated contemporary aesthetic. The collection features a geometric pattern that balances linear angles with organic textures, creating a unique and versatile design that brings warmth and character to any interior space. Designed and manufactured in the UK, Tessera Topology is available ex stock, making it ideal for office refurbishments and other fast-track projects. The collection also meets stringent indoor air quality standards, such as Indoor Air Comfort Gold and GUT certification, ensuring a healthier environment for end users.
Available in a collection of beautiful neutral tones and muted accent colours, Tessera Topology provides an ideal solution for a wide range of projects. The tiles cone in a standard 50x50cm format, so can easily integrated with other products from Forbo's existing Tessera range, offering endless design possibilities.
Forbo's Tessera carpet tiles can be installed adhesive free using IOBAC MagTabs, allowing them to be easily removed and reused or recycled, supporting a circular economy. Forbo is also proud to have recently entered into partnership with the Salvation Army Trading Company, supporting it's Take Back scheme and furniture shops with donations of reusable carpet tiles.
Universal Fibers are delighted that Tessera Topology marks a significant step forward in Forbo's sustainability journey and is the first in the company's Evolve+ series, a product line dedicated to enhanced sustainability and innovation in carpet tile manufacturing.
Phil Harmon, President of Universal Fibers, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Our work with Forbo has enabled the creation of an industry-leading product that aligns perfectly with the evolving demands of sustainability in the carpet tile industry. We are thrilled to see Thrive matter, our most sustainable fiber, contribute to Forbo's sustainability vision."
For links on this announcement and images of the Tessera Topology collection, visit www.universalfibers.com/news/topology.by.forbo
