Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Abhishek Kumar Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Abhishek Kumar, MD.
Ridge, NY, October 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. Abhishek Kumar, MD. Dr. Kumar will see patients at 2330 Eastchester Road, Bronx, NY 10469.
“We're happy to welcome Dr. Kumar to our practice, as we continue to provide comprehensive cancer care to the Bronx community. His experience and commitment to patient care make him a valuable addition. Welcome aboard, Dr. Kumar,” said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO of NYCBS.
Dr. Kumar embarked on his journey in medicine after seeing his grandmother lose her life from cancer. Dr. Kumar has dedicated himself to not only giving his patients the best cancer care possible but also prioritizing their physiological and psychological well-being. Dr. Kumar specializes in Gynecologic Oncology, Supportive Care, and Classical Hematology.
“I am excited to join the NYCBS because throughout my time in medicine I have seen the complexity of disease, the lack of specialized doctors and alarming increase in cancer patients,” said Dr. Kumar. “These all served as reasons for my decision to pursue medicine and to further my outreach through NYCBS.”
Dr. Kumar received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from University of Delhi, Maulana Azad Medical College. Dr. Kumar then completed his residency at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He also completed his fellowship at both Seton Hall University and New York Medical College, where he was chief-fellow. Additionally, Dr. Kumar is an assistant professor of medicine at Albert Einstein School of Medicine. Dr. Kumar speaks fluent Hindi, Punjabi and English.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kumar, please call (718) 732-4000. For more information, visit nycancer.com.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Kumar, please call (718) 732-4000.
