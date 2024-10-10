Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Tavern Craft

Today, Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC signed an agreement to acquire Tavern Craft and it is anticipated that the closing will be as soon as practicable. Post closing, Tavern Craft will con-tinue to operate as Tavern Craft and Charlie Moberly will continue on as a partner in Cork Dis-tributors Holdings and President of Northern Nevada Operations.