Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Tavern Craft
Las Vegas, NV, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Cork Distributors Holdings, LLC signed an agreement to acquire Tavern Craft and it is anticipated that the closing will be as soon as practicable. Post closing, Tavern Craft will continue to operate as Tavern Craft and Charlie Moberly will continue on as a partner in Cork Distributors Holdings and President of Northern Nevada Operations.
Richard Cox, CEO of Cork Distributors, said, “The acquisition of Tavern Craft provides for a seasoned business team that will allow for a stronger beverage wholesale and distribution platform in Nevada. Cork Distributors will be able to obtain warehousing scale, an enhanced logistics platform, and add Beer distribution to the platform. On a combined basis, Cork Distributors will be able to provide an amazing portfolio of craft beers and an unrivaled wine and spirits portfolio in the state of Nevada.”
Charlie Moberly, CEO of Tavern Craft, said, “We are looking forward to joining Cork Distributors and assuring that we have an amazing full state distribution solution. This combination will have a meaningful impact on Northern Nevada and I am excited to be a partner in Cork Distributors and look forward to working with the team as President of Northern Nevada Operations."
Cork Distributors delivers exceptional service and expertise in the wine and spirits industry through continuous innovation, price value offerings, personalized consumer-driven solutions, while fostering enduring community relationships.
Cork Distributors strives to inspire a renaissance of collaborative partnerships, capturing strategy between tailored solutions and exceptional service in the world of Beer, Spirits, and Wine distribution.
Richard Cox
702-485-3894
https://www.cork-distributors.com/
