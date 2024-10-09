San Diego County Maid Brigade Wins Prestigious New Franchise of the Year Award
Oceanside, CA, October 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- San Diego County Maid Brigade, a local leader in eco-friendly cleaning services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the New Franchise of the Year by Maid Brigade, Inc. This award recognizes outstanding performance, growth, and commitment to excellence within the first two years of operation.
Since opening in North County, San Diego, San Diego County Maid Brigade has set itself apart by offering cleaning services to both residential and commercial clients. The company prioritizes the health of its customers and the environment by using non-toxic, chemical-free products, quickly becoming a trusted name for homeowners and businesses alike who seek spotless spaces without the harmful effects of traditional cleaning solutions.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this award," said Adam Ziegelman, owner of San Diego County Maid Brigade. "It’s a testament to the hard work of our amazing team and the support of our loyal customers. Our goal has always been to provide top-tier cleaning services while ensuring a safe and healthy environment—and we’re thrilled to see that vision recognized on a national level."
The New Franchise of the Year Award highlights a single location that has demonstrated exceptional business practices, customer satisfaction, and rapid growth. With an emphasis on delivering superior cleaning results, San Diego County Maid Brigade has experienced significant success in a short amount of time, gaining a loyal customer base and a stellar reputation.
San Diego County Maid Brigade’s commitment to safety extends to both customers and employees, ensuring that the cleaning process is as safe and eco-conscious as possible. From busy families and professionals looking for extra time to themselves, to businesses that appreciate the peace of mind that comes from a toxin-free clean, the company’s unique approach resonates with a wide range of clients.
About San Diego County Maid Brigade
San Diego County Maid Brigade is a residential and commercial cleaning service based in North County, San Diego. Known for using non-toxic, environmentally safe cleaning products, the company provides a wide range of cleaning solutions for homeowners and businesses. Whether you need a one-time clean or regular service, San Diego County Maid Brigade offers professional, reliable cleaning with a personal touch.
For more information, please visit maidbrigade.com or contact:
Adam Ziegelman
Owner, San Diego County Maid Brigade
Phone: 760-690-3600
Email: infosd@maidbrigade.com
