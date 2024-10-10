Morgan Janay's "Cutest" Earns Grammy Consideration for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance
Atlanta, GA, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rising R&B artist Morgan Janay is getting noticed in the music industry with her hit single, "Cutest," which is now being considered for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards. Produced by Mr. Hanky, "Cutest" has caught the attention of R&B fans with its smooth sound, catchy beat, and heartfelt lyrics, making it a favorite in the R&B world.
Released earlier this year, "Cutest" shows off Morgan Janay’s strong voice, songwriting skills, and a blend of old and new R&B styles. Her unique sound, along with her great performance, has earned praise and positioned her for these Grammy categories.
“I’m so honored to be considered for these Grammy awards,” says Morgan Janay. “Making 'Cutest' was a lot of fun, and seeing people enjoy the song means a lot to me. I’m thankful for all the support.”
The song "Cutest" stands out for its lyrics, while Morgan Janay’s vocals and artistry shine in her performance. The music video for "Cutest" is fun and upbeat, showing Morgan’s personality and matching the good vibe of the song.
Morgan’s career has been growing fast, and her fanbase is strong on social media. You can learn more about her music and upcoming projects on her website, www.morganjanay.com. “With God, all things are possible,” says Morgan as she reflects on her journey, showing gratitude for her fans and commitment to her music.
Stay up to date with Morgan Janay’s latest releases by following her on Instagram @morganjanayofficial and visiting her website at www.morganjanay.com.
Morgan Janay’s "Cutest" is more than just a song; it’s a key moment in her growing career as she reaches for Grammy recognition.
About Morgan Janay
Morgan Janay is an R&B artist known for her bright personality and unique sound. Her catchy songs and relatable lyrics have earned her a growing fanbase, making her an artist to watch in the music industry.
Contact
Manisha L. HolidayContact
(678) 266-8535
Instagram: @iammanishaholiday
