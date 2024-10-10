Morgan Janay's "Cutest" Earns Grammy Consideration for Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance

Rising R&B artist Morgan Janay is gaining attention for her hit single "Cutest," which has received Grammy consideration. Produced by Mr. Hanky, "Cutest" has quickly become a fan favorite, showcasing Morgan's strong songwriting, vocal performance, and vibrant personality. The upbeat music video adds to the track’s energy. As her career continues to grow, Morgan expresses gratitude for her fans' support and remains dedicated to her music.