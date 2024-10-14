Outskirts Press Announces Renewal, the Latest Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment Book from R. E. Biasca, Valuation Research Group Argentina President

Outskirts Press, Inc. has published "Renewal: An Effective Transformative Change Framework" by R. E. Biasca, the author's most recent book. The 8.5 x 11 Color Paperback in the Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment / Turnaround category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is also available in a Color Casebound edition and as ebook. ISBN: 9781977275868