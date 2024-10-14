Outskirts Press Announces Renewal, the Latest Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment Book from R. E. Biasca, Valuation Research Group Argentina President
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published "Renewal: An Effective Transformative Change Framework" by R. E. Biasca, the author's most recent book. The 8.5 x 11 Color Paperback in the Business & Economics / Structural Adjustment / Turnaround category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The book is also available in a Color Casebound edition and as ebook. ISBN: 9781977275868
New York, NY, October 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- www.outskirtspress.com/RENEWAL
R. E. Biasca has studied in seven countries. This is his 16th book on organizational improvement and change. He has had an intense professional life as an international expert, educator, executive, and management consultant in more than 250 organizations. He teaches at Purdue University Global (USA) and has taught at 68 universities in 21 countries.
Context changes have been sudden, unexpected, and unsettling in an uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, creating challenges and opportunities for business.
This book proposes rethinking business transformation again to renew the organization and sustainably improve its competitiveness. Although authors have written on the subject in the last 70 years, different studies have demonstrated that change efforts result in less-than-satisfactory results.
This book could be helpful for managers and students in executive programs, MBA studies, and other graduate programs in different disciplines.
After an extensive literature review, the author of this book believes that it is making significant and unique contributions to the business management field. Some of these contributions include:
1. The Business Transformation Model.
The proposed holistic, interdisciplinary, and flexible approach considers the perspectives of 18 disciplines. The practical roadmap, using a medical analogy, is designed for easy comprehension: analysis (diagnosis and prognosis), innovation (prescription), execution (therapy), and consolidation (preventive medicine). It integrates previous knowledge, is immune to passing trends, and can be applied to organizations of various sizes in different industries and countries.
Over the last decades, the approach has been explained in books, courses, and conferences in different countries. It began to be called "Biasca's Model" and has had thousands of citations by other authors. It has been refined by applying it to practical cases and practitioners' feedback. It has been updated continuously, incorporating research and the work of other change experts.
2. The Competitive Assessment.
The Competitive Assessment Guide allows the reader to distinguish between competitive positions: desperate, urgent, disturbing, improvable, and optimum. It answers key questions such as how profound the competitive gap is, how much time is available, resources needed, restrictions, and main problems to solve.
3. Innovation Formula.
The number of essential recommendations is limited, a fact that is not obvious and not explained well in the literature. Those 100 innovation ideas are listed and classified, and a general transformation formula is derived. A different formula is shown for each competitive position. Projects should have priorities and a specific sequence; the number of simultaneous projects is limited. Numerous examples and special cases are included, such as digital transformation, M&As, family businesses, small enterprises, non-profit organizations, higher education, and government agencies.
4. Execution Process.
The low level of transformation success signals an urgent need for a fundamentally different approach to organizational change. An action plan divided into seven phases (with 30 steps) is recommended. The implementation depends on the competitive position. Although some authors have published stage models and checklists, they are incomplete and not oriented to practitioners. Much thought, experience, and research went into that list of 30 steps.
R. E. Biasca has studied in seven countries. This is his 16th book on organizational improvement and change. He has had an intense professional life as an international expert, educator, executive, and management consultant in more than 250 organizations. He teaches at Purdue University Global (USA) and has taught at 68 universities in 21 countries.
Context changes have been sudden, unexpected, and unsettling in an uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world, creating challenges and opportunities for business.
This book proposes rethinking business transformation again to renew the organization and sustainably improve its competitiveness. Although authors have written on the subject in the last 70 years, different studies have demonstrated that change efforts result in less-than-satisfactory results.
This book could be helpful for managers and students in executive programs, MBA studies, and other graduate programs in different disciplines.
After an extensive literature review, the author of this book believes that it is making significant and unique contributions to the business management field. Some of these contributions include:
1. The Business Transformation Model.
The proposed holistic, interdisciplinary, and flexible approach considers the perspectives of 18 disciplines. The practical roadmap, using a medical analogy, is designed for easy comprehension: analysis (diagnosis and prognosis), innovation (prescription), execution (therapy), and consolidation (preventive medicine). It integrates previous knowledge, is immune to passing trends, and can be applied to organizations of various sizes in different industries and countries.
Over the last decades, the approach has been explained in books, courses, and conferences in different countries. It began to be called "Biasca's Model" and has had thousands of citations by other authors. It has been refined by applying it to practical cases and practitioners' feedback. It has been updated continuously, incorporating research and the work of other change experts.
2. The Competitive Assessment.
The Competitive Assessment Guide allows the reader to distinguish between competitive positions: desperate, urgent, disturbing, improvable, and optimum. It answers key questions such as how profound the competitive gap is, how much time is available, resources needed, restrictions, and main problems to solve.
3. Innovation Formula.
The number of essential recommendations is limited, a fact that is not obvious and not explained well in the literature. Those 100 innovation ideas are listed and classified, and a general transformation formula is derived. A different formula is shown for each competitive position. Projects should have priorities and a specific sequence; the number of simultaneous projects is limited. Numerous examples and special cases are included, such as digital transformation, M&As, family businesses, small enterprises, non-profit organizations, higher education, and government agencies.
4. Execution Process.
The low level of transformation success signals an urgent need for a fundamentally different approach to organizational change. An action plan divided into seven phases (with 30 steps) is recommended. The implementation depends on the competitive position. Although some authors have published stage models and checklists, they are incomplete and not oriented to practitioners. Much thought, experience, and research went into that list of 30 steps.
Contact
Valuation Research GroupContact
Rodolfo Biasca
303-246-9618
www.vrg-ar.com
Rodolfo Biasca
303-246-9618
www.vrg-ar.com
Multimedia
Categories