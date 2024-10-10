Petition to Remove Angie Wong, Florida GOP Committeewoman, Miami District 17, From Office Initiated by National Veterans' Group
VFAF Veterans for Trump has initiated a petition to remove newly elected Republican Miami Committeewoman Angie Wong
Miami, FL, October 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The national grassroots organization VFAF Veterans for Trump has initiated a petition to remove Miami GOP Committeewoman Angie Wong from office.
View the petition to remove Angie Wong: https://chng.it/CXX8HWGSd
In other VFAF news:
"VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" a documentary film by Veterans for America First director Stan Fitzgerald is now streaming.
The film features the VFAF National Team consisting of Admiral Charles Kubic, Robert Cornicelli, Jeff Hoffmann, Jared Craig, Elizabeth Helgelien and Berney Flowers in a producer role.
Featuring compelling testimonies from veterans and political experts, the film uncovers the motivations and mission behind Veterans for Trump (VFAF). Witness the formation of a powerful movement as veterans unite to reclaim their country, advocating for strong leadership and a return to America First policies.
With exclusive footage, “Veterans for Trump: The Movement” is an eye-opening journey through the challenges and hopes of a nation at a crossroads. The documentary not only highlights the issues but also inspires action, urging viewers to join the fight for a better future. Prepare to see the untold story of America’s fight for survival and revival.
To watch the film, visit: https://vfaf.us/.
Contact
Stan Fitzgerald
770-707-6291
https://veteransfortrump.us/
