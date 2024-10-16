Author Lexis Schonherr's New Audiobook “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato” is an Adorable Tale of Friends from Distinct Worlds Who Refuse to Let Their Differences Separate Them
Recent audiobook release “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato” from Audiobook Network author Lexis Schonherr is a captivating story of two friends who reconnect and regale each other with stories of their adventures after being apart, all while two strangers have a chance encounter and get to know each other.
Boise, ID, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lexis Schonherr, a woman who proved, with the guidance of her mother, that autism would not hold her back, has completed her new audiobook, “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato”: an endearing tale that centers around friends, both new and old, who meet in a laundromat and take an interest in each other’s lives despite their vast differences.
Schonherr writes, “Old and new friends come together as their differences bind them for an exciting adventure! Prepare for a twist at the end that is sure to make you smile!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Lexis Schonherr’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts and minds of listeners from all walks of life, helping them discover the importance of not allowing one’s differences to set them apart from others. Heartfelt and engaging, “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato” is sure to delight listeners of all ages, inviting them to relive this poignant and charming story over and over again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato” by Lexis Schonherr through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
