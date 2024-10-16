Author Lexis Schonherr's New Audiobook “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato” is an Adorable Tale of Friends from Distinct Worlds Who Refuse to Let Their Differences Separate Them

Recent audiobook release “Mr. Pickle and Miss Tomato” from Audiobook Network author Lexis Schonherr is a captivating story of two friends who reconnect and regale each other with stories of their adventures after being apart, all while two strangers have a chance encounter and get to know each other.