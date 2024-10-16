Author Linda Mason's New Audiobook, “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination,” is a Poignant Series of the Power of Hope, Faith, & Wisdom Amidst Life's Trials
Recent audiobook release “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination” from Audiobook Network author Linda Mason is a compelling journey of faith and resilience that explores the challenges of life and the transformative power of trust in God's plan, offering a message of hope and wisdom for listeners of all ages.
Powhatan, VA, October 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Mason, a wife, mother, and grandmother with an associate’s degree in early childhood education, a life and health insurance background, and a passion for writing, has completed her new audiobook “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination”: a brilliant and captivating tale that follows a ground of characters plunged into desperate situation after desperate situation and forced to decide whether to strike out on their own, or trust in God to help guide them through their trials.
A native of Suffolk, Virginia, author Linda Mason’s experiences include establishing a publishing assistant company for those seeking help getting professional, personal literature published without taking out a second mortgage. In addition to the “Spirit of Truth Storybook Series from A-Z,” Linda has published “Appetizers from the Word of God... Are You Hungry?” Volumes 1, 2, and 3 are incredible tools for teaching foundational truths, simplistically from God’s Word, and an excellent tool to enrich your spiritual growth. Linda has also published the last 26 children’s storybooks from the “S.O.T. Series from A to Z.”
Mason shares, “I believe the story teaches individuals that there is always a purpose for the struggles and pains you may endure growing up; so lift your head through your journey of 'sometimes' very hard knocks and disappointments, because you can win in the end. Keep your eyes on the destination but learn and use wisdom along the way.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Mason’s new audiobook is a collection of the first half of the author’s “In His Grace” series and will help listeners to discover the transformative power of faith and the importance of keeping one's eyes on the ultimate destination, even amidst life's greatest challenges. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination” is a must-listen for anyone seeking inspiration and encouragement, presenting timeless wisdom and a message of hope for all.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination” by Linda Mason through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
