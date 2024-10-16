Author Linda Mason's New Audiobook, “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination,” is a Poignant Series of the Power of Hope, Faith, & Wisdom Amidst Life's Trials

Recent audiobook release “There's Purpose in The Journey and The Destination” from Audiobook Network author Linda Mason is a compelling journey of faith and resilience that explores the challenges of life and the transformative power of trust in God's plan, offering a message of hope and wisdom for listeners of all ages.