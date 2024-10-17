Author DR. R. Gary Ashley's New Audiobook, "Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf," is a Down-to-Earth Commentary on the Bible's Final Book

Recent audiobook release “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” from Audiobook Network author DR. R. Gary Ashley is a comprehensive and accessible guide to understanding the profound themes of the book of Revelation, presenting a transformative exploration of its themes to ensure clarity and relevance for all listeners.