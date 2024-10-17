Author DR. R. Gary Ashley's New Audiobook, "Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf," is a Down-to-Earth Commentary on the Bible's Final Book
Recent audiobook release “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” from Audiobook Network author DR. R. Gary Ashley is a comprehensive and accessible guide to understanding the profound themes of the book of Revelation, presenting a transformative exploration of its themes to ensure clarity and relevance for all listeners.
Gadsden, AL, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DR. R. Gary Ashley, a loving husband for over fifty years and a proud father of three and grandfather of four, has completed his new audiobook “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf”: an eye-opening reflection and exploration of the book of Revelation that seeks to uncover its true meaning and relevance within the context of biblical scholarship and the Christian faith in an accessible format for listeners of all backgrounds.
Following his calling to the Gospel Ministry, author DR. R. Gary Ashley pursued academic achievements including a Bachelor of Arts from Samford University and Master’s and Doctor’s degrees from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. With over forty-five years of pastoral service across Louisiana, Georgia, and Alabama, Dr. Ashley currently serves as an elder at New Beginning Community Church in Gadsden, Alabama. He has received numerous awards, including the prestigious Troy L. Morrison award from the Alabama Baptist Convention in 1999 for Leadership/Church Growth. Dr. Ashley's personal mission emphasizes obedience to God's commands, while his ministry focuses on aligning churches with biblical principles. Beyond his pastoral duties, he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren, cycling, hunting, and golfing.
“My ‘serious’ journey in Revelation began over a decade ago,” writes Dr. Ashley. “I read the Revelation in my morning devotion and started on my daily routine. It suddenly dawned on me that I had little to no understanding of what I had just read. I had preached on passages from the book, and I had taken an exegetical class in seminary on the topic, but I only was fooling myself if I thought I grasped the meaning of the book.
“I made a commitment to God that day. I told him, with the help of the Holy Spirit, I would study until I understood the Revelation from the correct biblical perspective and was true to the author's original intent. I took the next year to study the book from every perspective I could find. At the conclusion of my study, I was confident I had arrived at an accurate interpretation. I used the next year to preach verse by verse through the book.
“I made another commitment to God to compile my research in the form of a book. I wanted the Christian community at large to benefit from my research. ‘Revelation’ was not written for the biblical scholar; it was written for the average man in the pew.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author DR. R. Gary Ashley’s new audiobook distills the author’s scholarly research to offer listeners a step-by-step exploration of Revelation's themes, symbols, and prophecies to bridge the gap between biblical study and everyday understanding.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Revelation: Putting the Cookies on the Bottom Shelf” by DR. R. Gary Ashley through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
