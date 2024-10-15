Register Now for the 2025 Fuzion Safety Conference
The premier safety learning experience will be held March 4-5, 2025 in Orlando, FL.
Cherry Hill, NJ, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Calling all safety professionals. Join Fuzion Safety in Orlando, FL, on March 4-5, 2025 for the 2025 Fuzion Safety Conference. Registration is now open.
Fuzion Safety has been providing direct support to the aviation safety industry for three decades through software, processes, and consulting. Recent regulatory changes mandating full-blown safety management systems (SMSs) have driven a greater need for aviation safety professionals to look at best practices across industries and for other industries to learn from the many lessons aviation must share as well.
They are assembling a “best practices in safety” conference to highlight and share the lessons learned across industries. They’re bringing together aviation, rail, cruise, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and law enforcement professionals to talk safety in a “safe space.”
They will feature a range of presentations and workshops covering vital topics, including: Mental Health, Active Shooter Preparedness, Workplace Violence, Cybersecurity, WBAT Flight Data Analysis Initiative, Scalable Safety Management Systems (SMSs) focusing on Purpose, People, and Performance, Safety Management Fatigue, and Industry Best Practices.
The Fuzion Safety Team is actively looking for speakers to present at the 2025 Fuzion Safety Conference. Are you a safety professional - in any industry - who would be interested in presenting on one of the following topics at the premier safety learning experience? Email info@fuzionsafety.com, and a member of the Fuzion Safety Team will be in touch.
Join Fuzion Safety as they "Educate and Elevate" alongside safety professionals from various industries. Register now at www.fuzionsafety.com/conference
Email info@fuzionsafety.com with any questions. See you in Orlando.
Contact
Fuzion Safety
Kamron Githens
Kamron Githens
856-282-2669
https://www.fuzionsafety.com
