Decorative Materials Becomes a Selected Dealer for Dulcet Tile, Inc. in Colorado
Dulcet Tile, Inc., the leader in innovative, natural stone tiles and best known for their distinctive mosaic designs, has announced an agreement with Colorado’s Decorative Materials to showcase their tiles.
Denver, CO, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dulcet Tile, Inc., the leader in innovative, natural stone tiles and best known for their distinctive mosaic designs, has announced an agreement with Colorado’s Decorative Materials to showcase their tiles. Decorative Materials is a distinctive, boutique tile showroom with locations in Basalt (Aspen), Edwards (Vail), Crested Butte, Telluride and Denver.
Dulcet Tile, headquartered in Orange County, designs elegant mosaic tile and uses exotic, Grade A, natural stones like marble, quartzite, granite and limestone acquired from quarries around the world, and makes their product available only at selected boutique tile showrooms that have a curated collection of luxury products. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience into mosaic manufacturing and maintains the highest standards for overall color consistency, tile thickness and joint spacing. They have owned their production facility for over 25 years which allows them to provide an endless array of custom designs, using over 120 different natural stone species, and they are able to maintain full inventory and can deliver product to market faster at a lower cost. Dulcet Tile can be found in 190 selected showrooms across 39 states. By targeting and limiting the number of boutique showrooms to display and purchase their products, such as Decorative Materials, Dulcet Tile can offer innovative designs to consumers who seek higher quality, natural stone, tiles at affordable prices.
Decorative Materials was founded in 1988 by Margot Hampleman. While building her business in Denver, Margot identified the same need for higher quality tile in the Aspen Valley area. Margot's dream blossomed into one of the Colorado’s leading tile and stone showrooms. With five showrooms, Decorative Materials has become the largest privately owned luxury tile showrooms in the State. Margot's daughter, Kirsten Schmit, took the helm as President of Decorative Materials who shares the same passion and love for tile design.
Decorative Materials collaborates with interior designers, architects, builders, installers, and homeowners to find the right product for the right project, every time. They offer thoughtful, individually tailored designs using a rich variety of customizable, high-quality products.
According to Kirsten, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about artisan tile that we are passionate about. Their designs are innovative, fresh and elegant. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that we are looking to bring to our Rocky Mountain community.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in natural stone tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and luxury wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Decorative Materials:
With a broad network of vendors, Decorative Material’s product selection is truly endless. They constantly seek out new collections from around the world to bring innovative products to Colorado. Their website, www.decorativematerials.com, is only a small representation of their vast product offering. To learn more about Decorative Material’s extensive product line and vendor availability, please call (303) 722-1333 or request an appointment at one of their Colorado showrooms to find exactly what you're looking for.
Dulcet Tile, headquartered in Orange County, designs elegant mosaic tile and uses exotic, Grade A, natural stones like marble, quartzite, granite and limestone acquired from quarries around the world, and makes their product available only at selected boutique tile showrooms that have a curated collection of luxury products. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience into mosaic manufacturing and maintains the highest standards for overall color consistency, tile thickness and joint spacing. They have owned their production facility for over 25 years which allows them to provide an endless array of custom designs, using over 120 different natural stone species, and they are able to maintain full inventory and can deliver product to market faster at a lower cost. Dulcet Tile can be found in 190 selected showrooms across 39 states. By targeting and limiting the number of boutique showrooms to display and purchase their products, such as Decorative Materials, Dulcet Tile can offer innovative designs to consumers who seek higher quality, natural stone, tiles at affordable prices.
Decorative Materials was founded in 1988 by Margot Hampleman. While building her business in Denver, Margot identified the same need for higher quality tile in the Aspen Valley area. Margot's dream blossomed into one of the Colorado’s leading tile and stone showrooms. With five showrooms, Decorative Materials has become the largest privately owned luxury tile showrooms in the State. Margot's daughter, Kirsten Schmit, took the helm as President of Decorative Materials who shares the same passion and love for tile design.
Decorative Materials collaborates with interior designers, architects, builders, installers, and homeowners to find the right product for the right project, every time. They offer thoughtful, individually tailored designs using a rich variety of customizable, high-quality products.
According to Kirsten, “Dulcet Tile represents everything about artisan tile that we are passionate about. Their designs are innovative, fresh and elegant. Dulcet Tile compliments the quality and style that we are looking to bring to our Rocky Mountain community.”
About Dulcet Tile:
Dulcet Tile offers industry leading design and artistic beauty in natural stone tile. They have created a new niche for elegant flooring and luxury wall coverings. Dulcet Tile brings decades of experience in both contemporary and classic designs, and each product can be customized to meet a client’s unique tastes and needs. Dulcet Tile collections are designed with timeless elegance that are destined to impress for years to come. Always innovating and ushering new and artistic styles to the market, Dulcet Tile is the leader in elegant marble mosaics. For more information, go to www.dulcettile.com or call (714) 822-1237.
About Decorative Materials:
With a broad network of vendors, Decorative Material’s product selection is truly endless. They constantly seek out new collections from around the world to bring innovative products to Colorado. Their website, www.decorativematerials.com, is only a small representation of their vast product offering. To learn more about Decorative Material’s extensive product line and vendor availability, please call (303) 722-1333 or request an appointment at one of their Colorado showrooms to find exactly what you're looking for.
Contact
Dulcet TileContact
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
Scott Setterlund
714-213-9123
www.dulcettile.com
Categories