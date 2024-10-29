Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Easley, South Carolina
Easley, SC, October 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Boxville Storage proudly announce the opening of the self-storage facility at 4510 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 662 units totaling 68,960 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure non-climate unit options to the local communities of Dacusville, Cedar Rock and Easley.
BVS Easley SC, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of October 28, 2024.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 4510 Calhoun Memorial Highway Easley, SC 29640, contact our office at 864-265-9700 or email us at boxvilleeasley@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Tampa, FL. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
