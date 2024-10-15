TinaMarie Gianelli Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Ridge, NY, October 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of TinaMarie Gianelli as its new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Gianelli will continue to spearhead the organization's strategic human resources initiatives and operations, ensuring the continued growth and development of NYCBS’s talented team.
"TinaMarie embodies a combination of a passion for people and a results-driven mindset – two critical attributes to the success of a Chief Human Resources Officer,” said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. “We are excited to have her lead our human resources efforts and continue strengthening our team.”
As CHRO, Gianelli will oversee employee relations, professional development, and the overall well-being of the NYCBS workforce. Her vision and leadership will support the organization’s goals of delivering compassionate, world-class cancer care while cultivating a dynamic, thriving, and supportive workplace.
"I’m deeply honored to step into this new role as Chief Human Resources Officer at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists," said Gianelli. "I look forward to continuing our commitment to supporting our incredible team as we work together to make a meaningful impact on the lives of our patients."
Gianelli joined the organization in 2021 and has over 20 years of experience in human resources, with over eight years of experience specifically in a healthcare setting. She studied Psychology and Sociology at Albright College.
