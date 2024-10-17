Parvus Announces First Human Subject Dosed in a Clinical Trial with PVT201, a First-in-Class Off-the-Shelf Regulatory T-cell (Treg) Inducing pMHC Nanomedicine Therapy

Parvus Therapeutics, a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel treatments for autoimmune disease announced the successful dosing of the first subject in a Phase 1/2, first-in-human study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of PVT201 single ascending doses in healthy subjects and primary biliary cholangitis patients.