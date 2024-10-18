Safenetix Expands Access and Flexibility with Remote Proctoring for Level 1 Certified Fire and Smoke Damper Inspector (CFSDI-1) Certification Exam
This certification allows professionals to take their exams anywhere in the world. This new feature offers flexibility without compromising exam security, helping candidates achieve certification from the comfort of their homes or offices while being remotely monitored. The CFSDI-1 certification is crucial for professionals ensuring fire and smoke damper functionality in buildings, meeting legal and safety standards.
Louisville, KY, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Safenetix, a leader in safety training and certification, is proud to announce that it now offers remote proctoring for the Level 1 Certified Fire and Smoke Damper Inspector (CFSDI-1) certification. This new feature allows professionals to complete the exam from anywhere, ensuring greater flexibility and convenience while maintaining the rigorous standards required to earn this important credential. The CFSDI-1 certification is valid nationwide and remains active for three years.
The CFSDI-1 certification, recognized across industries for its focus on fire and smoke damper inspection, is critical for professionals who ensure the safety and compliance of building systems. With the introduction of remote proctoring, Safenetix is making it easier than ever for candidates to obtain this certification without the need to travel to a physical testing center. This move aligns with the company’s mission to expand access to quality safety training and certification for professionals globally.
"Offering remote proctoring for the CFSDI-1 certification is an important step forward for both Safenetix and the safety community as a whole," said Neha Panchdhar, Executive Director at Safenetix. "This ensures that busy professionals can achieve their certification goals without sacrificing the integrity of the examination process."
Candidates will be able to schedule their certification exam at a time that fits their schedule, all while being monitored remotely by a proctor to uphold the highest standards of exam security.
For more information on remote proctoring for the CFSDI-1 certification, visit www.safenetix.com or contact Safenetix at info@safenetix.com.
About Safenetix: Safenetix is a trusted provider of safety training and certification programs, dedicated to helping professionals enhance their skills and advance their careers in the safety and compliance industry. Making the world safer, one building at a time. For more information, visit www.Safenetix.com.
Contact:
Neha Panchdhar, Executive Director
502.371.4129
npanchdhar@safenetix.com
The CFSDI-1 certification, recognized across industries for its focus on fire and smoke damper inspection, is critical for professionals who ensure the safety and compliance of building systems. With the introduction of remote proctoring, Safenetix is making it easier than ever for candidates to obtain this certification without the need to travel to a physical testing center. This move aligns with the company’s mission to expand access to quality safety training and certification for professionals globally.
"Offering remote proctoring for the CFSDI-1 certification is an important step forward for both Safenetix and the safety community as a whole," said Neha Panchdhar, Executive Director at Safenetix. "This ensures that busy professionals can achieve their certification goals without sacrificing the integrity of the examination process."
Candidates will be able to schedule their certification exam at a time that fits their schedule, all while being monitored remotely by a proctor to uphold the highest standards of exam security.
For more information on remote proctoring for the CFSDI-1 certification, visit www.safenetix.com or contact Safenetix at info@safenetix.com.
About Safenetix: Safenetix is a trusted provider of safety training and certification programs, dedicated to helping professionals enhance their skills and advance their careers in the safety and compliance industry. Making the world safer, one building at a time. For more information, visit www.Safenetix.com.
Contact:
Neha Panchdhar, Executive Director
502.371.4129
npanchdhar@safenetix.com
Contact
SafenetixContact
Neha Panchdhar
502.371.4129
www.safenetix.com`
Neha Panchdhar
502.371.4129
www.safenetix.com`
Categories