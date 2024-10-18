Safenetix Expands Access and Flexibility with Remote Proctoring for Level 1 Certified Fire and Smoke Damper Inspector (CFSDI-1) Certification Exam

This certification allows professionals to take their exams anywhere in the world. This new feature offers flexibility without compromising exam security, helping candidates achieve certification from the comfort of their homes or offices while being remotely monitored. The CFSDI-1 certification is crucial for professionals ensuring fire and smoke damper functionality in buildings, meeting legal and safety standards.