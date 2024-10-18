Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Niceville, Florida
Niceville, FL, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of The Storage Place proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 800 White Point Road Niceville, FL 32578. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 493 units totaling 65,414 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Valparaiso, Destin and Niceville.
NFO Group, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 9, 2024.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 800 White Point Road Niceville, FL 32578, contact their office at 850-805-7224 or email them at storageplace@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is a leading provider of private, third-party self-storage management. Founded in 2002, Absolute’s headquarters are in Memphis, TN with regional offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Nashville, TN; and Tampa, FL. The company’s mission is to grow successful partnerships with customers, team members, and investors by delivering excellence in service.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
