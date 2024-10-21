Author GJ Reed's New Audiobook “Happiness is a Cool Reactor 2nd Edition: A Journey in Nuclear Power Influenced by the Three Mile Island Accident” is Released

Recent audiobook release “Happiness is a Cool Reactor 2nd Edition: A Journey in Nuclear Power Influenced by the Three Mile Island Accident” from Audiobook Network author GJ Reed is a deeply personal look at the benefits and safety of nuclear technology, told from the point of view of someone who has been involved in the industry for over forty years.