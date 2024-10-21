Author GJ Reed's New Audiobook “Happiness is a Cool Reactor 2nd Edition: A Journey in Nuclear Power Influenced by the Three Mile Island Accident” is Released
Recent audiobook release “Happiness is a Cool Reactor 2nd Edition: A Journey in Nuclear Power Influenced by the Three Mile Island Accident” from Audiobook Network author GJ Reed is a deeply personal look at the benefits and safety of nuclear technology, told from the point of view of someone who has been involved in the industry for over forty years.
Altoona, PA, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GJ Reed, who worked for forty-four years in the nuclear power field, from the United States military naval nuclear program to the country’s commercial nuclear power industry, has completed his new audiobook “Happiness is a Cool Reactor 2nd Edition: A Journey in Nuclear Power Influenced by the Three Mile Island Accident”: a riveting memoir detailing the author’s lengthy career working in the nuclear industry and how nuclear energy can be used as a safe and guaranteed path towards cleaner energy to combat the growing climate crisis.
Before his retirement in 2017, author GJ Reed held positions as Quality Assurance Programs Manager, Corporate EP, Safety & Health Officer, Emergency Duty Officer, Nuclear Support Group Manager, Senior Project Consultant, Training Instructor, Machinery Division Supervisor, and Nuclear Plant Operator. He worked at over twenty nuclear related facilities in both government and civilian applications, and visited numerous other facilities in the U.S., Canada and overseas. The author is a former member of several professional organizations including the American Society for Quality, the American Nuclear Society, the American Management Association, and the Health Physics Society; and served on various committees in support of standards development and utility performance improvement. He and his wife Terrie have been married for over forty-seven years and have two children, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
In “Happiness is a Cool Reactor,” readers will discover the author’s journey as he, over the course of forty years, became an active member of the nuclear industry and learned to understand and support this challenging but rewarding technology. With global warming and growing demands for energy worldwide, GJ makes the argument that nuclear power plants in conjunction with renewable energy sources is the most promising way to support our future generations.
“This book describes the fundamental concepts associated with nuclear power in a manner that can be easily understood by the average individual,” shares Reed. “It puts into perspective the risks from nuclear plant operation while using the 1979 Three Mile Island accident as a backdrop. It also explains the effects from uncontrolled reactor accidents like Chernobyl and Fukushima Daiichi in a balanced perspective and explains how the industry has learned from these tragic events to become a much safer one.
“You will learn about the fission process and how it is controlled, as well as how unstable atoms produce radiation and heat in the reactor core. The book describes how this heat continues to be generated even after a reactor is shut down and thus systems are designed to try to keep the core cool at all times, even during accidents. When a reactor cannot be kept cool, then emergency plans must be activated that provide measures to provide public protection. This book describes how these plans work and are regularly tested.
“You will also learn about radiation exposure controls that have improved over time and how you can calculate how much exposure to radiation that you personally receive on an annual basis.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author GJ Reed’s new audiobook is an enlightening memoir that will help listeners better understand nuclear technology and how it can be safely used to deliver society from the global climate crisis. Drawing upon years of professional expertise and personal observations, “Happiness is a Cool Reactor” will help to end the stigma and fear surrounding nuclear power and resonate with those who long for a clean source of renewable and safe energy.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Happiness is a Cool Reactor 2nd Edition: A Journey in Nuclear Power Influenced by the Three Mile Island Accident” by GJ Reed through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
