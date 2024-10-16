Big Blue Madness Ushers in a New Era for College Basketball with ASB GlassFloor

The University of Kentucky's Big Blue Madness made history by debuting the ASB GlassFloor, a video sports floor that transforms fan experiences in college basketball. The interactive surface showcased vibrant visuals and custom graphics, creating an immersive atmosphere. This innovation offers new ways for colleges to engage fans, boost brand visibility, and enhance events. ASB GlassFloor's debut signals a new era for NCAA sports, blending technology with tradition to elevate the fan experience.