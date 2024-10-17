Ceresti Health Joins Florida Association of ACOs to Enhance Dementia Care
FLAACOs partners with Ceresti Health to activate family caregivers and improve outcomes for patients living with dementia.
Jacksonville, FL, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ceresti Health announced its partnership with the Florida Association of ACOs (FLAACOs) to deploy its proven dementia care program to family caregivers throughout Florida. As part of this partnership, Ceresti invites you to join them and other FLAACOs partners at the annual conference in Orlando from November 20-22.
By enhancing the knowledge, skills, and confidence of family caregivers, Ceresti’s program aims to reduce avoidable and often harmful hospitalizations for dementia patients. As the state with the largest senior population in the United States, FLAACOs will now offer Ceresti’s program to thousands of patients and their caregivers. This collaboration represents a targeted effort to address the complex needs of people living with dementia.
“We are excited to work with Ceresti to provide family caregivers with the support, tools, and skills they need to effectively manage their loved ones' care,” said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. “The fact that this program is offered virtually ensures equitable access for all families.”
A primary goal of Ceresti’s program is to reduce avoidable healthcare utilization and costs associated with dementia care, an objective recently highlighted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center, which selected Ceresti to participate in the Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience (GUIDE) Model.
While the GUIDE Model has not yet gained significant traction with ACOs due to perceptions of limited cost savings, Ceresti offers a compelling solution by guaranteeing cost savings. This provides a risk-free, no-cost opportunity for ACOs to engage in the GUIDE model, activate family caregivers, and reduce avoidable, costly hospitalizations.
“We don’t just support caregivers; we activate them, transforming their ability to effectively engage with the healthcare system and improve health outcomes for their loved ones,” said Dirk Soenksen, CEO of Ceresti Health. “Through our extensive library of educational resources and our compassionate, knowledgeable coaches, Ceresti has a profoundly positive impact on the overall well-being of family caregivers and their loved ones living with dementia. We look forward to working with FLAACOs to make a meaningful difference in the lives of their patients and families.”
About FLAACOS
FLAACOs’ mission is to provide members a vehicle to collaborate, ensuring that each healthcare organization grows and thrives. The Florida-based association aligns goals to help member ACOs shift physician incentives and improve healthcare outcomes across the state. FLAACOs provides a voice for the accountable care marketplace and its participating providers, payers, and individual physicians. The goal of FLAACOs is to provide advocacy and support to all Florida accountable care organizations so that together they can become the healthcare models of the future. To learn more, visit www.flaacos.com.
About Ceresti Health
Ceresti Health is a tech-enabled dementia care provider with a differentiated model of care that activates family caregivers to improve outcomes and significantly reduce the high and largely hidden healthcare costs associated with dementia. Independently validated clinical studies found that Ceresti reduced avoidable hospitalizations more than 50%. To learn more about Ceresti Health, visit www.ceresti.com.
