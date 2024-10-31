Dr. Mark Mueller Joins Rancho Family Medical Group at Cal Oaks Office in Murrieta, CA
Rancho Family Medical Group is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Mark Mueller, a highly skilled Family Physician, to its team in Murrieta, CA. Dr. Mueller brings extensive experience in family medicine, providing personalized, compassionate care to patients of all ages. With a focus on preventive health, chronic disease management, and patient education, Dr. Mueller is committed to helping families in the Murrieta community achieve their best possible health.
Murrieta, CA, October 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rancho Family Medical Group is proud to welcome Dr. Mark Mueller as a Family Physician at its Cal Oaks office in Murrieta, California. With over 30 years of experience in family and internal medicine, Dr. Mueller brings a wealth of knowledge and a deep commitment to patient-centered care.
A graduate of the University of California, Irvine, Dr. Mueller completed his medical training and honed his skills in internal medicine during his residency at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. His approach to healthcare is grounded in preventative care and sports medicine, with a particular focus on cardiovascular health and resuscitation techniques. His previous experience includes serving as a team physician for both high school and college athletic programs.
Dr. Mueller’s passion for medicine was sparked during his childhood in Buena Park and La Palma, California, where his family encouraged his interest in the sciences. He is dedicated to building strong relationships with his patients and helping them achieve long-term health and wellness.
Outside of his medical practice, Dr. Mueller enjoys hiking, swimming, Pilates, as well as indulging in music and woodworking. His diverse range of hobbies reflects his balanced approach to life, emphasizing both physical and creative well-being.
Dr. Mueller looks forward to serving new patients at Rancho Family Medical Group's Cal Oaks office, where he will continue his dedication to delivering high-quality, personalized care.
For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Mueller, please visit Rancho Family Medical Group's website or contact the Cal Oaks office directly.
ranchofamilymed.com/mark-mueller/
About Rancho Family Medical Group
Rancho Family Medical Group has been providing high-quality, patient-focused healthcare in Southern California for over 70 years. With multiple locations, the group offers comprehensive services across various specialties, including family medicine, pediatrics, and internal medicine.
Contact
Stephen Byrne
