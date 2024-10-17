Margaret Rutter Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Lansing, NC, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Rutter of Lansing, North Carolina, has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare.
About Margaret Rutter
Margaret Rutter is a nurse practitioner at Lansing Family Health and Wellness, LLC, in Lansing, North Carolina. With a strong passion for patient care, she began her journey in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant and worked her way through nursing school while raising four boys. Her determination and perseverance led her to earn her master’s degree and become a family nurse practitioner.
Rutter’s approach to healthcare is centered around the well-being of her patients. She believes in taking the time to truly listen to her patients and address their concerns. After losing her eldest son to an autoimmune disease, she gained a unique perspective on patient care from the caregiver's point of view. She is committed to ensuring that her patients feel heard and understood when they leave her clinic.
“I am dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to the community,” said Rutter. “And I am especially proud to be part of a non-profit medical clinic that serves the underserved population.”
Margaret received her M.S.N. from East Tennessee State University in 2000. In addition to her Lifetime Achievement Award, Margaret was recently named a Woman of The Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized).
For more information, visit: Lansing Family Health and Wellness LLC.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
About Margaret Rutter
Margaret Rutter is a nurse practitioner at Lansing Family Health and Wellness, LLC, in Lansing, North Carolina. With a strong passion for patient care, she began her journey in the medical field as a certified nursing assistant and worked her way through nursing school while raising four boys. Her determination and perseverance led her to earn her master’s degree and become a family nurse practitioner.
Rutter’s approach to healthcare is centered around the well-being of her patients. She believes in taking the time to truly listen to her patients and address their concerns. After losing her eldest son to an autoimmune disease, she gained a unique perspective on patient care from the caregiver's point of view. She is committed to ensuring that her patients feel heard and understood when they leave her clinic.
“I am dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to the community,” said Rutter. “And I am especially proud to be part of a non-profit medical clinic that serves the underserved population.”
Margaret received her M.S.N. from East Tennessee State University in 2000. In addition to her Lifetime Achievement Award, Margaret was recently named a Woman of The Month for July 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized).
For more information, visit: Lansing Family Health and Wellness LLC.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication providing our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories