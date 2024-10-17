Neil Foley Appointed Chief of Government Affairs and Sales at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Neil Foley as Chief of Government Affairs and Sales.
Ridge, NY, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the appointment of Neil Foley as Chief of Government Affairs and Sales. In his new role, Neil will lead the company's efforts to advocate on critical issues with key policymakers and continue overseeing the sales team of physician liaisons, working to grow provider referrals and enhancing access to quality cancer care.
"Neil Foley continues to be an invaluable leader in our government affairs and sales efforts," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "His understanding of healthcare policy, extensive experience in navigating government relations across multiple municipalities, and ongoing dedication to improving access to cancer care make him a tremendous asset to our organization."
Foley has been a Brookhaven Town Councilman since 2014, bringing his leadership expertise to New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in 2019. He initially began as an American history teacher before transitioning to the pharmaceutical industry, where he spent over a decade in key roles at major companies like Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals.
"I’m honored to continue leading the government affairs and sales efforts at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists," said Neil Foley. "I am committed to advocating for our clinical partners and cancer patients with government officials and key decision-makers. Strengthening these relationships is crucial in ensuring that we can provide the highest level of care and access for those who need it most, and I look forward to furthering this mission."
Outside of his professional life, Neil is a devoted husband and father of four, balancing his career with his strong commitment to family.
Sarah Gould, Communications Director
631-574-8360
