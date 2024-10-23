Author Wayne R. Ferren Jr.'s New Audiobook “Conscientious Objector: A Journey of Peace Justice Culture and Environment” Explores the Author’s Lifelong Quest for Meaning
Recent audiobook release “Conscientious Objector: A Journey of Peace Justice Culture and Environment” from Audiobook Network and author Wayne R. Ferren Jr. is a powerful memoir that delves into the author’s personal journey during the Vietnam War and reflects upon his lifelong commitment to peace and conservation.
Oxnard, CA, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wayne R. Ferren Jr. has completed his new audiobook “Conscientious Objector: A Journey of Peace Justice Culture and Environment,” a deeply personal account that offers a reflective exploration of the author’s experiences as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War and how those experiences have shaped his life’s work and philosophy.
In “Conscientious Objector,” Ferren recounts his decision to oppose the Vietnam War on the grounds of his religious beliefs, scientific understanding, and environmental activism. Confronted with the challenge of navigating his conscientious objection, he successfully defended his stance and served two years in alternative civilian service—a period that had a profound impact on his career and personal life for the next fifty years.”
“I called on my religious and scientific backgrounds and my environmental activism to articulate my application for the status of conscientious objection,” writes Ferren “The timing of Supreme Court rulings, my sincerity, and the support of my community helped bring my claim to reality when the Selective Service System approved my application following dramatic appearances before the local draft board.”
“I served two years of civilian service, which has influenced my professional and personal life for the past 50 years. Ironically and shockingly, decades after my service, I discovered my name on the Vietnam War Memorial. It was, however, a similar name of another young man born the same year I was born, but who died after his plane was hit by artillery fire and crash landed at Khe Sanh Combat Base. He will forever remain the teenage father killed in a senseless war, while I have had a long and successful life. The duality haunts me. What if?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wayne Ferren Jr.’s new audiobook delves into the complexities of his journey, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the life of a man whose principles led him to a path of conscientious objection and lifelong service to conservation. Weaving together the author’s personal reflections, scientific insights, and transcendental beliefs, “Conscientious Objector” is a testament to a lifetime of commitment to peace, offering valuable insights for listeners interested in the intersectionality of personal conviction, environmental stewardship, and historical reflection.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Conscientious Objector: A Journey of Peace Justice Culture and Environment” by Wayne Ferren Jr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
In “Conscientious Objector,” Ferren recounts his decision to oppose the Vietnam War on the grounds of his religious beliefs, scientific understanding, and environmental activism. Confronted with the challenge of navigating his conscientious objection, he successfully defended his stance and served two years in alternative civilian service—a period that had a profound impact on his career and personal life for the next fifty years.”
“I called on my religious and scientific backgrounds and my environmental activism to articulate my application for the status of conscientious objection,” writes Ferren “The timing of Supreme Court rulings, my sincerity, and the support of my community helped bring my claim to reality when the Selective Service System approved my application following dramatic appearances before the local draft board.”
“I served two years of civilian service, which has influenced my professional and personal life for the past 50 years. Ironically and shockingly, decades after my service, I discovered my name on the Vietnam War Memorial. It was, however, a similar name of another young man born the same year I was born, but who died after his plane was hit by artillery fire and crash landed at Khe Sanh Combat Base. He will forever remain the teenage father killed in a senseless war, while I have had a long and successful life. The duality haunts me. What if?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wayne Ferren Jr.’s new audiobook delves into the complexities of his journey, offering listeners a rare glimpse into the life of a man whose principles led him to a path of conscientious objection and lifelong service to conservation. Weaving together the author’s personal reflections, scientific insights, and transcendental beliefs, “Conscientious Objector” is a testament to a lifetime of commitment to peace, offering valuable insights for listeners interested in the intersectionality of personal conviction, environmental stewardship, and historical reflection.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Conscientious Objector: A Journey of Peace Justice Culture and Environment” by Wayne Ferren Jr. through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories