Author Michael Jude Schauer's New Audiobook “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” is an Epic Tale of Courage, Redemption, and the Power of Friendship Against Dark Forces
Recent audiobook release “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” from Audiobook Network author Michael Jude Schauer is a thrilling fantasy adventure that follows a band of hamsters as they face off against the tyranny of the wolf king Serigala and the ghost cat Sanguinaire. This enchanting story explores how true bravery comes in many forms, even from the most unexpected allies.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH, October 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Jude Schauer, who enjoyed a deeply fulfilling career as a third-grade teacher and is now enjoying writing and spending time with his family in his retirement, has completed his new audiobook “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch”: a riveting novel that transports listeners into a vibrant world where courage and camaraderie shine in the face of overwhelming darkness.
Schauer writes, “How could a band of condemned and terrified hamsters ever hope to conquer a castle full of vicious wolves, led by the malevolent wolf king, Serigala? And how could a peaceful and melodic chorus of canaries escape the relentless pursuit of bloodthirsty bobcats, led by Sanguinaire, the ghost cat?
“The growing evil becomes overwhelming when the wolf king and the ghost cat join forces to destroy everything that is good and pure. Who will rise to become a hero, a deliverer? Will it be Captain Nibbles, the hamster of nobility who lives with deep regret and only seeks a second chance? Or will it be Wendell Cheeks, the scrawny tossed-away hamster who was the runt of his litter? Maybe a different hero will emerge, like Tobias Von Schnee, the hamster from the Bavarian hamster clan who was a member of the Royal Bavarian Archery Brigade. A champion and defender might even be found in Paffuto, the sad, lonely, and broken five-hundred-pound canary who just wanted to chirp with the other canaries. When many enemies surround us, many heroes are required to rise. Who will submit to the dark howl of the wolf, and who will hearken to the sweet call of the castle?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Michael Jude Schauer’s new audiobook will captivate listeners, drawing them into the intricate story of unlikely heroes and friendship overcoming even the toughest of odds. Expertly paced and character-driven, “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” is a celebration of resilience and hope that blends together whimsical elements and profound themes, promising to leave a lasting impact long after its thrilling conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” by Michael Jude Schauer through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
