Author Michael Jude Schauer's New Audiobook “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” is an Epic Tale of Courage, Redemption, and the Power of Friendship Against Dark Forces

Recent audiobook release “The Lost Hamsters of Barnaby Bunch” from Audiobook Network author Michael Jude Schauer is a thrilling fantasy adventure that follows a band of hamsters as they face off against the tyranny of the wolf king Serigala and the ghost cat Sanguinaire. This enchanting story explores how true bravery comes in many forms, even from the most unexpected allies.