ABS Commercial Names Eric Johnson of Wild Heaven Beer as Winner of Summer of Stills Giveaway, Continuing Industry Giveback Tradition
ABS Commercial has named Eric Johnson, Owner and Brewmaster of Wild Heaven Beer, as the winner of the 2024 Summer of Stills Giveaway. Johnson will receive a 50L copper still and 20 threaded sixtels to support Wild Heaven's expansion into distilled spirits. The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s ongoing Giveback Campaign, which provides brewers and distillers with tools and equipment to enhance their operations.
Raleigh, NC, October 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ABS Commercial is excited to announce Eric Johnson, Owner and Brewmaster of Wild Heaven Beer as the Grand Prize winner of the 2024 Summer of Stills Giveaway. As part of ABS Commercial’s ongoing effort to give back to the brewing and distilling industry, Eric will receive a 50L copper still from ABS Commercial and 20 threaded sixtels from G4 Kegs—an ideal prize for enhancing his distilling operations.
“I’ve never won anything like this before,” said Eric Johnson. “This is a huge opportunity for us at Wild Heaven Beer. We’ve just acquired our distilled spirits permit, and this will help us expand into single malt and gin production. I can’t wait to get started!”
The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s larger Giveback Campaign. For over 10 years, ABS Commercial has been dedicated to helping brewers and distillers grow and prosper and give back to the industry. In 2020, they officially launched the ABS Giveback Campaign to support those impacted by COVID-19—and haven’t stopped since. Over the years, ABS has awarded essential tools, like keg washers, workshop tickets, and more to breweries across the country to help them overcome challenges and reach new heights of success. This year’s Summer of Stills focused on the spirits industry, further broadening ABS Commercial’s commitment to supporting brewers, distillers, and the beverage industry as a whole.
“We’re passionate about giving back to our industry,” said Kristie Nystedt, CEO of ABS Commercial. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact these giveaways can have on a business. It’s our way of supporting the brewing and distilling communities and providing the tools that help them succeed. We’re excited to see what Eric and Wild Heaven will do with their new equipment!”
Launched in 2010, winner Wild Heaven Beer offers beers inspired by the traditions of Europe and the innovation of America, seeking to raise the profile of beer in the South. Wild Heaven distributes its beers, including Emergency Drinking Beer and Sunburst IPA throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina and operates taprooms at its three brewery locations in Atlanta’s Avondale Estates, West End and Toco Hills neighborhoods.
“I’ve been a long-time admirer of ABS Commercial and the brilliant pieces they build,” Eric added. “I have many dear friends making amazing beer and spirits on your systems and am beyond thrilled to get this beauty fired up. I can’t tell you how much this means to me.”
ABS Commercial has always been committed to making a difference in the brewing and distilling industries. Through the Giveback Campaign, ABS has helped businesses increase their production, expand their offerings, creating efficiencies in their business, and more, by offering tools and resources that can elevate their business to new heights.
For more information on ABS Commercial and the Giveback Campaign, visit abs-commercial.com/giveback-campaign.
About ABS Commercial
ABS Commercial has been your full-service equipment outfitter for over 10 years, specializing in quality, customizable stainless-steel vessels and technical process solutions. Our experienced consultants can help design and engineer the perfect setup for your specific needs.
“I’ve never won anything like this before,” said Eric Johnson. “This is a huge opportunity for us at Wild Heaven Beer. We’ve just acquired our distilled spirits permit, and this will help us expand into single malt and gin production. I can’t wait to get started!”
The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s larger Giveback Campaign. For over 10 years, ABS Commercial has been dedicated to helping brewers and distillers grow and prosper and give back to the industry. In 2020, they officially launched the ABS Giveback Campaign to support those impacted by COVID-19—and haven’t stopped since. Over the years, ABS has awarded essential tools, like keg washers, workshop tickets, and more to breweries across the country to help them overcome challenges and reach new heights of success. This year’s Summer of Stills focused on the spirits industry, further broadening ABS Commercial’s commitment to supporting brewers, distillers, and the beverage industry as a whole.
“We’re passionate about giving back to our industry,” said Kristie Nystedt, CEO of ABS Commercial. “We’ve seen firsthand the impact these giveaways can have on a business. It’s our way of supporting the brewing and distilling communities and providing the tools that help them succeed. We’re excited to see what Eric and Wild Heaven will do with their new equipment!”
Launched in 2010, winner Wild Heaven Beer offers beers inspired by the traditions of Europe and the innovation of America, seeking to raise the profile of beer in the South. Wild Heaven distributes its beers, including Emergency Drinking Beer and Sunburst IPA throughout Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina and operates taprooms at its three brewery locations in Atlanta’s Avondale Estates, West End and Toco Hills neighborhoods.
“I’ve been a long-time admirer of ABS Commercial and the brilliant pieces they build,” Eric added. “I have many dear friends making amazing beer and spirits on your systems and am beyond thrilled to get this beauty fired up. I can’t tell you how much this means to me.”
ABS Commercial has always been committed to making a difference in the brewing and distilling industries. Through the Giveback Campaign, ABS has helped businesses increase their production, expand their offerings, creating efficiencies in their business, and more, by offering tools and resources that can elevate their business to new heights.
For more information on ABS Commercial and the Giveback Campaign, visit abs-commercial.com/giveback-campaign.
About ABS Commercial
ABS Commercial has been your full-service equipment outfitter for over 10 years, specializing in quality, customizable stainless-steel vessels and technical process solutions. Our experienced consultants can help design and engineer the perfect setup for your specific needs.
Contact
ABS CommercialContact
Sarah Henkel Gibson
941-504-3124
abs-commercial.com
Sarah Henkel Gibson
941-504-3124
abs-commercial.com
Categories