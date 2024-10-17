ABS Commercial Names Eric Johnson of Wild Heaven Beer as Winner of Summer of Stills Giveaway, Continuing Industry Giveback Tradition

ABS Commercial has named Eric Johnson, Owner and Brewmaster of Wild Heaven Beer, as the winner of the 2024 Summer of Stills Giveaway. Johnson will receive a 50L copper still and 20 threaded sixtels to support Wild Heaven's expansion into distilled spirits. The Summer of Stills Giveaway is part of ABS Commercial’s ongoing Giveback Campaign, which provides brewers and distillers with tools and equipment to enhance their operations.