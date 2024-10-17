First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation®, as Seen on Shark Tank, Has Announced That Breathe Eazy is Now Their Exclusive Distributor in Australia and New Zealand

The First Defense Nasal Screen Corporation® has officially announced that Breathe Eazy Pty. Ltd. Company of Australia has been appointed as their Exclusive Distributor of First Defense Nasal Screens (as seen on Shark Tank) for Australia and New Zealand. With over 30 million units already sold worldwide, FDNS looks forward to now making their revolutionary Nasal Screens available to Australians and New Zealanders and help everyone down under help Filter Your Life®.