Brevity Expert Joe McCormack Calls for Quiet in New Book: Noisy Workplaces Provide Constant Collaboration, But Rarely Deep Work
In his new book "Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday," author Joe McCormack challenges the chaotic, distraction-filled work environment, advocating for quiet time to improve focus and productivity. McCormack offers strategies to balance concentration with collaboration, helping individuals and teams thrive. Available at bookstores and online.
Southern Pines, NC, October 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author Joe McCormack says workplaces filled with chaotic collaboration and non-stop distractions are making it nearly impossible for employees to focus and deliver their best work. In his new book, "Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday" (Matt Holt, October 2024, ISBN: 978-1-637745-69-4, $30.00), author Joe McCormack challenges the status quo and makes a bold case for incorporating quiet time into every professional’s daily work life.
“Modern workplaces don’t work because they’re always about communication and connectivity, and rarely about concentration,” McCormack says. “The environment needs to be reimagined: concentration needs to coexist with collaboration. Sometimes, people just need to stop talking altogether to get deep work done, not send another message or jump on another videoconference call.”
"Quiet Works" is full of proven strategies, simple tools, and realistic techniques that leaders, teams, and individuals can use to create a culture of quiet. Real-life examples and compelling research show how quiet workplaces can energize and empower professionals to do meaningful work and help their organizations thrive. Readers will learn to manage disruptions and distractions, make the most of brief pockets of quiet time, and move deliberately between time spent alone and essential moments of collaboration and connection.
"Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday" is available at bookstores nationwide and from major online booksellers. To learn more, please visit https://thequietworkplace.com/media-kit/
