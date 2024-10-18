Brevity Expert Joe McCormack Calls for Quiet in New Book: Noisy Workplaces Provide Constant Collaboration, But Rarely Deep Work

In his new book "Quiet Works: Making Silence the Secret Ingredient of the Workday," author Joe McCormack challenges the chaotic, distraction-filled work environment, advocating for quiet time to improve focus and productivity. McCormack offers strategies to balance concentration with collaboration, helping individuals and teams thrive. Available at bookstores and online.