EduHubSpot Celebrates 1000+ PMP Certification Success, Reports 98% Pass Rate Amid Growing Project Management Demand

EduHubSpot, a leader in PMP certification training, celebrates surpassing 1,000 PMP-certified professionals, boasting a 98% pass rate. Marking this milestone, EduHubSpot launched an AI-powered exam prep platform, offering personalized learning, real-time analytics, and virtual simulations. Co-founder Varun Anand emphasizes transforming careers through project management expertise. Recognized for excellence, EduHubSpot plans to expand scholarships, mentorships, and industry-specific training.