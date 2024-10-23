TriMkt Hits the Links for a Cause and Donates to Hurricane Relief

Members of TriMkt's team eagerly participated in a charity golf tournament held in Tega Cay, South Carolina, with the goal of supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the Western North Carolina region, the TriMkt team came together to support relief efforts by donating $1,000 to the American Red Cross.