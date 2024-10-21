Luneta Home Loans, LLC Announces New Leadership and Strategic Initiatives
Luneta Home Loans, LLC announces its new leadership team, including President Eric Halliday, CFO Rob Crawley, and COO Nathan Wagner, bringing a wealth of experience and launching strategic initiatives to drive company growth and innovation.
Lehi, UT, October 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Luneta Home Loans, LLC (Luneta) is proud to announce its recent reorganization, now guided by a visionary new management team. Combining their extensive industry expertise and leadership skills, Rob Crawley, Nathan Wagner, and Eric Halliday are poised to elevate Luneta's presence as a leading mortgage company.
Eric Halliday, who assumes the role of President, brings over 25 years of Loan Officer experience in the mortgage industry, having served as the Owner and Partner of Utah Mortgage Pros for 8 years. Rob Crawley, Luneta's CFO, holds a Master’s of Accountancy from Brigham Young University and has significant experience as a Senior Auditor with a Big 5 accounting firm. Nathan Wagner, who will serve as Luneta's Chief Operating Officer (COO), holds an MBA and has extensive experience managing large corporations.
With this new leadership, Luneta is excited to implement several strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth and innovation, including the introduction of an employee stock option plan. “We believe that by giving employees a stake in the company, we not only benefit them but also strengthen the organization as a whole,” said Crawley.
Luneta has a new location at 2901 W. Bluegrass Blvd., Suite 200-264, Lehi Utah 84043. Luneta's management team is excited to begin a new era of growth and progress.
Eric Halliday, who assumes the role of President, brings over 25 years of Loan Officer experience in the mortgage industry, having served as the Owner and Partner of Utah Mortgage Pros for 8 years. Rob Crawley, Luneta's CFO, holds a Master’s of Accountancy from Brigham Young University and has significant experience as a Senior Auditor with a Big 5 accounting firm. Nathan Wagner, who will serve as Luneta's Chief Operating Officer (COO), holds an MBA and has extensive experience managing large corporations.
With this new leadership, Luneta is excited to implement several strategic initiatives aimed at fostering growth and innovation, including the introduction of an employee stock option plan. “We believe that by giving employees a stake in the company, we not only benefit them but also strengthen the organization as a whole,” said Crawley.
Luneta has a new location at 2901 W. Bluegrass Blvd., Suite 200-264, Lehi Utah 84043. Luneta's management team is excited to begin a new era of growth and progress.
Contact
Luneta Home LoansContact
Rob Crawley
(801)830-3353
https://lunetahomeloans.com/
Rob Crawley
(801)830-3353
https://lunetahomeloans.com/
Categories