Sister Songs, LLC, Presents "It's About Time," a Cabaret Performance
Sister Songs is premiering its cabaret series with a performance by twin sisters Elizabeth and Laura Moliter on November 23 at the Rosette in Austin, TX. The Moliters are excited to open this innovative new series featuring women over 50 bringing their talent and insights to the stage. "It's About Time" will showcase the Moliters' as they tell stories through songs from musical theater and the American songbook. A one-night only event sure to inspire and uplift.
Austin, TX, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Come to the Cabaret
Enjoy a night of music full of nostalgia and hope with singing twin sisters Elizabeth and Laura Moliter as they kick off their new cabaret series at Hyde Park’s Rosette Theater. On Saturday, November 23rd, at 7:30, Sister Songs presents It’s About Time, featuring selections from musical theater and the American Songbook. The Moliters will tell stories through songs that evoke the past with a healthy dash of thoughtful hindsight.
Sister Songs is a labor of love for the Moliters who believe that women over the age of 50 have a wealth of talent and insight that isn’t being utilized or celebrated enough on stage. Austin’s cabaret scene is growing, and our community can truly benefit from the richness of talented mature women performers with great stories to tell. It’s About Time is the first in an ongoing series of performances featuring amazing women. Sister Songs was formed to serve this mission of empowering Austin women and giving audiences quality and memorable shows to enjoy.
The Moliters are singer-songwriters and the founding members of the local folk-rock band, Rare Birds in Flight. Their original music has been reaching a worldwide audience with their latest album release, Just Because. The sisters bring to this new project their collective experience including work in the New York theater and cabaret scenes, as well as in broadcast, writing, and in helping to empower women through business and spiritual life coaching.
Tickets are general admission and can be purchased here:
https://tickets.atxtheatre.org/events/its-about-time
More info: https://sister-songs.ck.page/
Contact email for questions or interview requests:
info@sister-songs.com
Phone: 512-426-6681
Contact
Sister Songs, LLCContact
Elizabeth Moliter
512-426-6681
sister-songs.com
Or Laura Moliter at 917-721-5667
