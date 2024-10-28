Sister Songs, LLC, Presents "It's About Time," a Cabaret Performance

Sister Songs is premiering its cabaret series with a performance by twin sisters Elizabeth and Laura Moliter on November 23 at the Rosette in Austin, TX. The Moliters are excited to open this innovative new series featuring women over 50 bringing their talent and insights to the stage. "It's About Time" will showcase the Moliters' as they tell stories through songs from musical theater and the American songbook. A one-night only event sure to inspire and uplift.