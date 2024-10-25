Author C.A. Miller's New Audiobook “Crimson War” is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Lovers Who Must Seek Out Earth’s Salvation Before It’s Too Late
Recent audiobook release “Crimson War” from Audiobook Network author C.A. Miller is a thrilling tale set in a futuristic world that has been destroyed by the Covid-19 pandemic and follows an immortal who must journey with her true mate to save the world before being consumed by their powerful desires.
Las Vegas, NV, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- C.A. Miller, a loving wife and mother of two, has completed her new audiobook “Crimson War”: a compelling novel tale follows an immortal as she embarks on the ultimate quest to discover who her true mate is amidst the chaos of a ruined Earth.
Miller writes, “In a far-flung future, where the world has been changed irrevocably by the far-reaching consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, Alex of the Crimson Tribune sets out to find the Empowered Race. The halfbreeds.
“As an immortal, Alex hungers to find her true mate. One whose soul is irrevocably tied to hers for eternity. Knowing that when she finds them, neither of them will never again lust after anyone else.
“The last thing she expects is to find out her bonded mate is a human, but when Gabriel comes into her path, she cannot deny the truth.
“Together they go out through the wastes in search of salvation for the Earth. But will their new-found obsession with each other's bodies prevent them from completing their quest?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author C.A. Miller’s new audiobook is a spellbinding tale that will take listeners on an unforgettable ride as Alex and Gabriel navigate the complexities of their relationship and confront their own vulnerabilities to complete their mission. Blending together romance, adventure, and futuristic intrigue, “Crimson War” offers listeners a compelling glimpse into a world transformed by the far-reaching consequences of a global crisis.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Crimson War” by C.A. Miller through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
