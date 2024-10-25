Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook “Return to Hair of the Dog” is a Thrilling Novel That Centers Around a Gangster’s Rampage for Revenge in 1930s Chicago
Recent audiobook release “Return to Hair of the Dog: Hair of the Dog Series Book 2” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz transports listeners to 1930s Chicago, where a young woman must confront her past after a medium receives warnings from restless spirits. When her ex-boyfriend returns with a thirst for vengeance, Letty must navigate a web of intrigue involving the city’s powerful elite and sinister threats.
Bastrop, TX, October 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jean Luntz, a writer who holds a master’s degree in library and information science and, in her spare time, trains dogs for competitive dog shows, has completed her new audiobook “Return to Hair of the Dog: Hair of the Dog Series Book 2”: a riveting novel that blends together suspense with the gritty underworld of 1930s Chicago as a dangerous gangster begins rampaging through the city on his quest for revenge against his former flame who has tried to run away from her past.
“1930’s Chicago, spirits are still talking through Gregory Davenport — only this time their warnings are ominous,” writes Luntz. “At the Hair of the Dog Club, Letty Carlyle thought she had left her past behind, but when her dangerous ex-boyfriend Mikey O’Shea arrives in the city, she knows trouble isn’t far behind.
“It all starts when maid Rose Flanagan discovers Samuel Insull, monopoly owner of the powerful utility company Commonwealth Edison, has been unable to avoid bankruptcy. Worried that the news will cause a run on the banks, setting the city—the state—on fire, a notorious bank owner enlists Mikey O’Shea and elusive One-Arm Nettles to silence Rose and her sister Grace, using whatever means necessary.
“But when Mikey gets to Chicago, he has set his sights on revenge instead of protecting Mauro’s bank. Desperate to pay back Letty, who shot and left him for dead years ago, Mikey is on a rampage.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Jean Luntz’s new audiobook will immerse readers in a gripping journey into a criminal underworld populated with vivid characters and complex relationships. As Letty grapples with her past while racing against time to protect herself and her loved ones, “Return to Hair of the Dog: Hair of the Dog Series Book 2” is sure to captivate audiences, making this audiobook a must-listen for fans of historical fiction and thrilling crime dramas.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Return to Hair of the Dog: Hair of the Dog Series Book 2” by Jean Luntz through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
