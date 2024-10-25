Author Jean Luntz's New Audiobook “Return to Hair of the Dog” is a Thrilling Novel That Centers Around a Gangster’s Rampage for Revenge in 1930s Chicago

Recent audiobook release “Return to Hair of the Dog: Hair of the Dog Series Book 2” from Audiobook Network author Jean Luntz transports listeners to 1930s Chicago, where a young woman must confront her past after a medium receives warnings from restless spirits. When her ex-boyfriend returns with a thirst for vengeance, Letty must navigate a web of intrigue involving the city’s powerful elite and sinister threats.