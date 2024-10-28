Author Wenonah Oliver's New Audiobook “My Extra Life” is a Fascinating True Account That Documents the Author’s Experiences Working Professionally as a Background Actor
Recent audiobook release “My Extra Life” from Audiobook Network author Wenonah Oliver is a compelling memoir that centers around the author’s career as a background actor for television and film productions. Full of personal anecdotes and lessons for aspiring actors, Oliver shares her story in the hope of helping listeners better understand the acting profession.
Bartlett, TN, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Wenonah Oliver, who currently resides in Bartlett, Tennessee, and holds a master’s degree in education, school counseling, and guidance from Chicago State University, has completed her new audiobook “My Extra Life”: a riveting memoir that draws upon the author’s professional work as an extra for film and television, providing listeners with a look at what life as a background actor can be like.
“‘My Extra Life’ is about one woman's quest to get a SAG card,” writes Oliver. “She also wants to become an NFL play-by-play announcer because she is obsessed with the game of football. The majority of the book is about her experiences on movie and TV productions. She has been fortunate to work with major movie and TV stars. She started out as an extra, hoping to get discovered and get a starring role. Some major female and male actors have started out as extras.
“The title is meant to catch your eye and make you think that this is about someone who is leading two separate lives of some kind. ‘My Extra Life’ is exactly what the title reads. It is about many experiences in the life of a movie and TV extra. The author hopes that you will find it very entertaining as well as interesting. She hopes that you will learn something that you did not know before. She hopes that some parts will make you laugh out loud and that you will tell others about it. She hopes that you will get a dream and pursue it no matter how many obstacles come your way. Never give up. Never give up. Never give up. Succeed!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wenonah Oliver’s new audiobook will provide listeners with an engaging dive into the world of background acting, revealing the experiences of those who rarely receive recognition for their vital addition to film and television. Deeply personal and candid, “My Extra Life” is sure to captivate listeners as they follow along on Oliver’s professional triumphs and pitfalls, resonating with anyone who has ever dreamed of life as an actor.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Extra Life” by Wenonah Oliver through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“‘My Extra Life’ is about one woman's quest to get a SAG card,” writes Oliver. “She also wants to become an NFL play-by-play announcer because she is obsessed with the game of football. The majority of the book is about her experiences on movie and TV productions. She has been fortunate to work with major movie and TV stars. She started out as an extra, hoping to get discovered and get a starring role. Some major female and male actors have started out as extras.
“The title is meant to catch your eye and make you think that this is about someone who is leading two separate lives of some kind. ‘My Extra Life’ is exactly what the title reads. It is about many experiences in the life of a movie and TV extra. The author hopes that you will find it very entertaining as well as interesting. She hopes that you will learn something that you did not know before. She hopes that some parts will make you laugh out loud and that you will tell others about it. She hopes that you will get a dream and pursue it no matter how many obstacles come your way. Never give up. Never give up. Never give up. Succeed!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Wenonah Oliver’s new audiobook will provide listeners with an engaging dive into the world of background acting, revealing the experiences of those who rarely receive recognition for their vital addition to film and television. Deeply personal and candid, “My Extra Life” is sure to captivate listeners as they follow along on Oliver’s professional triumphs and pitfalls, resonating with anyone who has ever dreamed of life as an actor.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “My Extra Life” by Wenonah Oliver through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories