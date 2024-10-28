Author Wenonah Oliver's New Audiobook “My Extra Life” is a Fascinating True Account That Documents the Author’s Experiences Working Professionally as a Background Actor

Recent audiobook release “My Extra Life” from Audiobook Network author Wenonah Oliver is a compelling memoir that centers around the author’s career as a background actor for television and film productions. Full of personal anecdotes and lessons for aspiring actors, Oliver shares her story in the hope of helping listeners better understand the acting profession.