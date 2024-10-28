Authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper's New Audiobook “Rachel's 5 Miracles: How a Father's Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” is Released
Recent audiobook release “Rachel's 5 Miracles: How a Father's Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” from Audiobook Network authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper is a harrowing journey of faith and resilience that follows one woman’s experiences in a dangerous world and how her father’s unwavering belief in God helped to deliver her to safety.
Altadena, CA, October 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper have completed their new audiobook “Rachel's 5 Miracles: How a Father's Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking”: a compelling true story that delves into the remarkable story of a young woman trapped in a horrific world, and how her father never gave up hope for her return despite the odds.
“This is a journey taking you into a young woman's unbelievable reality while trapped in a world that could have physically, emotionally and spiritually destroyed her—a world from which only a few successfully escape and even fewer recover,” writes Rhomas and Cooper. “You will get insight into her childhood, teenage, college and young adult years. Her dad shares his pain and purpose as their relationship and their destinies unfold. Where or to whom do you run to when you realize you have made a terrifying, possibly deadly mistake or you are suddenly overwhelmed by an unbelievably horrendous storm?”
Published by Audiobook Network, authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper’s new audiobook is a poignant and engaging testament to the strength of the human spirit and the hope that faith can bring even in the darkest of circumstances. Deeply personal and emotionally raw, “Rachel’s 5 Miracles” is sure to resonate with listeners, serving as a source of inspiration for those facing their own insurmountable struggles in life.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Rachel's 5 Miracles: How a Father's Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” by Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
