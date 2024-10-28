Authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper's New Audiobook “Rachel's 5 Miracles: How a Father's Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” is Released

Recent audiobook release “Rachel's 5 Miracles: How a Father's Faith Saw His Daughter through Human Trafficking” from Audiobook Network authors Rachel Thomas and Keith Cooper is a harrowing journey of faith and resilience that follows one woman’s experiences in a dangerous world and how her father’s unwavering belief in God helped to deliver her to safety.