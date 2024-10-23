Author J.L. Grace's New Audiobook, "Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide," is an Erotic Audiobook Following One Woman Who Finds Herself Falling for Two Older Men

Recent audiobook release “Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide” from Audiobook Network author J.L. Grace is a titillating novel that invites listeners into a world of desire and danger as a retired Navy SEAL and a former Las Vegas police officer navigate their feelings for a single mother seeking a second chance at love, all while they work together to protect her from an emerging threat.