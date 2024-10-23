Author J.L. Grace's New Audiobook, "Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide," is an Erotic Audiobook Following One Woman Who Finds Herself Falling for Two Older Men
Recent audiobook release “Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide” from Audiobook Network author J.L. Grace is a titillating novel that invites listeners into a world of desire and danger as a retired Navy SEAL and a former Las Vegas police officer navigate their feelings for a single mother seeking a second chance at love, all while they work together to protect her from an emerging threat.
New York, NY, October 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- J.L. Grace has completed his new audiobook, “Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide”: a tantalizing story features a thrilling mix of romance, suspense, and raw passion as two men’s contrasting dominant and nurturing styles collide over the woman that they both love.
Grace shares, “Nick Stone, a retired Navy Seal, and Allen Bolton, a retired Las Vegas Police Officer, have been best friends since childhood and run a private detective agency. Nick, a savage dominant and Allen a sweet daddy, both know what they want, Lisa Monroe. Lisa, a single mother half their age, is looking for a second chance romance and wants them both. A new danger requires them to work as a team to save both Lisa and their own lives.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author J.L. Grace’s new audiobook weaves together elements of eroticism and suspense, drawing listeners into a world where lust and danger intertwine. With each twist and turn, “Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide” explores themes of dominance, vulnerability, and the transformative power of love through Nick, Allen, and Lisa’s breathtaking journey.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Savage Bosses of Vegas: Daddy and Dom Collide” by J.L. Grace through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
