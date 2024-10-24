CapinCrouse Announces New Office to Serve Phoenix-Area Nonprofits
Phoenix, AZ, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CapinCrouse LLP, a national full-service CPA and consulting firm devoted to serving nonprofit organizations for over 50 years, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Phoenix. This additional location increases the firm’s ability to serve existing and new nonprofit clients in the Phoenix region and across the Southwest with excellence.
The Phoenix office is led by CapinCrouse Partner Mark Yoder. Mark has more than 30 years of experience and has worked extensively with a wide range of nonprofit entities, including denominational and church clients, international organizations, higher education institutions, foundations, and local outreach organizations.
“At CapinCrouse, our mission is to be empowered professionals providing innovative service to organizations whose outcomes are measured in lives changed,” Yoder said. “Our new Phoenix office highlights the firm’s continued strong organic growth and enables our experienced team to better serve clients in this vital region. We look forward to working with the nonprofit community in Phoenix and across the Southwest and to making a positive impact together.”
The CapinCrouse Phoenix office is located at:
2625 W Baseline Road
Tempe, AZ 85283
With a network of offices across the nation and extensive remote capabilities, CapinCrouse has the depth of resources of a large firm and the personal touch of a local one. More information is available at capincrouse.com.
About CapinCrouse LLP
Founded in 1972, CapinCrouse serves domestic and international outreach organizations, universities and seminaries, foundations, media ministries, rescue missions, churches and denominations, and many other nonprofit organizations by providing support in the key areas of financial integrity and security. CapinCrouse has been named an IPA Top 200 Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) for eight consecutive years and is the largest firm in the United States exclusively serving nonprofits, according to IPA Top 200 data. Additionally, the firm has been designated an IPA Best of the Best Firm for 2023, an Accounting Today Top Regional Leader for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024, and a Certified Best Workplace by the Best Workplaces Institute for four consecutive years.
Contact
Rita Pierok
505.502.2746 ext. 2022
capincrouse.com
