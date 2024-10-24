BigMailer Launches Influencer Program, Offering Service Credit for 1 Year
BigMailer’s influencer program offers service credit for 1 year to help newsletter operators grow.
New York, NY, October 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BigMailer, the leading email marketing platform for high-volume senders, announced the launch of its Influencer Program to help creators scale newsletters at a steep discount.
While most newsletter platforms hinder creators’ growth by locking essential growth features behind costly price tiers, BigMailer is offering creators a free year so they can focus on growing their audience.
Regardless of plan or tier, BigMailer Influencers will access features like AB testing, automation, segmentation, landing pages, and more to help them create effective, data-driven email campaigns. This makes a major difference for creators who need to make every email count and avoid the high monthly costs they would have with BigMailer competitors.
“We’re already one of the most competitively-priced platforms on the market, but we want to help creators grow without them worrying about their monthly bill,” says Lilia Tovbin, CEO at BigMailer. “The savings can stay in creators’ pockets so they can invest back into their business.”
For more information and to apply to the BigMailer Influencer Program, visit: https://www.bigmailer.io/influencer-program/
About BigMailer
BigMailer is a 5-star-rated email marketing platform known for its excellent customer service, unbeatable value, and robust features tailored for creators, agencies, and franchises managing large email lists across many brands. BigMailer also offers agencies an option to white label its email platform.
Lilia Tovbin
917-279-7470
www.bigmailer.io
